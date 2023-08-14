Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.14

The board of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.14 per share on the 8th of September. This makes the dividend yield 6.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Check out our latest analysis for Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Even though Superior Group of Companies isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to rise by 91.7%. It's encouraging to see things moving in the right direction, but this probably won't be enough for the company to turn a profit. The healthy cash flows are definitely a good sign though, so we wouldn't panic just yet, especially with the earnings growing.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.27, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.6% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Superior Group of Companies' earnings per share has shrunk at 28% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Story continues

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Superior Group of Companies' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Superior Group of Companies (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Superior Group of Companies not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.