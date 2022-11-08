SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SHARE VIRTUAL EVENT

Superior Group of Companies

SEMINOLE, Fla., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Phil Koosed, Chief Strategy Officer, and Michael Koempel, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the SHARE Series event, held virtually on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 1:30 PM ET. This event is set in a fireside chat format and intended to provide access to retail investors. Investors will have the opportunity to ask management questions during the chat. A stream of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://www.openexchange.tv/share-series or in the “Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/presentations. An archived replay will be available on the Shareholder Equity Conference website for approximately 90 days following the event.



About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies™, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments. Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

CONTACT: Contact: Investor Relations investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com



