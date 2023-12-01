Superloop Limited's (ASX:SLC) Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Superloop Limited's (ASX:SLC) future prospects. Superloop Limited operates as a telecommunications and internet service provider in Australia. On 30 June 2023, the AU$322m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$43m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Superloop's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Superloop is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 Australian Telecom analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$457k in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 76%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Superloop's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 12% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

