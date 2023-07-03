Petrol costs 6p a litre more than it should do

asda petrol pump

Petrol prices are 6p higher than they should be because of weakening competition between supermarkets after they took on heavy debts and buyouts, the monopolies watchdog has said.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) fined Asda £60,000 after claiming it had been lowering prices at the pump at a slower pace than the fall in wholesale prices.

The 6p increase more than completely offsets a 5p cut to fuel duty introduced by the Treasury in 2022, which is costing taxpayers £2.4bn a year.

In its report, the CMA said drivers buying petrol and diesel at supermarkets in 2022 paid around 6p per litre more than they would have done otherwise, because of the Big Four supermarkets increasing their profit margins.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “Competition at the pump is not working as well as it should be and something needs to change swiftly to address this.”

The regulator has proposed the launch of a “fuel finder scheme” to help drivers find better prices online which would make it compulsory for retailers to make their prices available in real time.

petrol and diesel prices

Ms Cardell said: “This would end the need to drive round and look at the prices displayed on the forecourt and would ideally enable live price data on satnavs and map apps.”

It comes after Asda was taken over by the petrol station operator EG Group, which is owned by the billionaire Issa brothers, in a £6.8bn deal in 2021. Asda, which is lumbering under a £6bn debt pile, was also given the green light by the regulator for its takeover of Co-op’s 132 petrol stations and stores in May.

The release of the report into competition at the pumps comes after pressure from ministers to speed up a review into the market, amid concerns a 5p cut in fuel duty was not being passed on to drivers.

The CMA said supermarkets were generally the cheapest places to buy fuel, which have anchored prices in the past.

However, it said both Asda and Morrisons had targeted higher margins. Other supermarkets, including Sainsbury’s and Tesco, had then followed suit to raise their own prices.

The CMA said there was not any evidence to suggest that there had been cartel behaviour taking place and that it was not opening an enforcement case.

What is the CMA?

Asda said the fines related to two alleged technical breaches in the way it shared information. An Asda spokesman said: “The CMA’s comprehensive road fuel market review recognised Asda as the price leader and confirmed the presence of an Asda petrol station in a local area keeps prices down for all motorists.

“Despite record inflation, we have carefully managed our business to ensure Asda was the cheapest traditional supermarket for both groceries and fuel throughout the period reviewed by the CMA, and this position is unchanged.

“As the price leader in the supermarket fuel sector, we welcome any initiative that makes it easier for motorists to compare fuel prices, such as an app or other technology-based solutions.”

Morrisons chief executive David Potts told MPs last week that supermarkets could do more on petrol prices, responding to claims that stores were keeping food prices higher than necessary. He said: “I think there is more profit at the retail end of fuel.”

Morrisons was taken over by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in 2021, in a debt-fuelled deal led by former Tesco boss Sir Terry Leahy.

In March, it said its debt pile stood at around £5.9bn, and pledged to strip £700m worth of costs out of the business. Credit ratings agency Moody’s downgraded Morrisons in February from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’ amid concerns over the supermarket’s debt.

Tesco and Sainsbury’s have been contacted for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.