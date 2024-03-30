Supermarkets face backlash over smoked salmon ‘hidden sugar traps’

smoked salmon

Supermarkets are facing a backlash over smoked salmon ‘hidden sugar traps’ amid concerns shoppers are unaware of the ingredients going into their breakfasts.

Grocery bosses have been accused of “peddling addictive products” by selling breakfast items which shoppers may view as healthy options - but which have sugar included in the recipes.

Former health minister James Bethell this weekend lashed out at what he claimed were “hidden sugar traps” in products including smoked salmon and orange juice. “British supermarkets need to wake up to the fact they play an integral role in the health of the nation.”

Lord Bethell, who served in Boris Johnson’s government during the pandemic, said: “Given the absence of meaningful legislation from the Government to curb the egregious amount of cheap sugar which is pushed out to the public, supermarkets have, with vested interests, peddled these addictive products.”

Research by the Telegraph found smoked salmon slices on sale at supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Asda lists sugar among the ingredients.

This is despite one of the UK’s biggest smoked salmon producers H Forman & Son claiming recipes should not include sugar.

Lance Forman, chief executive of H Forman & Son, said there was “not one good reason” to add sugar to smoked salmon.

“We’re the oldest producer of smoked salmon in the world. We know what we’re doing and there was never sugar,” Mr Forman said.

He suggested that the reason behind added sugar could be to mask the taste of extra salt, used to make the salmon have a longer sell-by date. He said sugar would also help cover the bitterness of the smoking, if producers were opting not to trim off the outer crust because they were selling by weight.

Mr Forman said: “We’re living in a world where people are concerned about added sugar in foods but most people aren’t even aware that there’s sugar in smoked salmon which shouldn’t be there.”

Andrew Opie, director of food & sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: “Retailers are fully committed to helping improve the health of their customers and have led the way in reducing sugar in their products.

“However, sugar is a way of prolonging the shelf-life of products while maintaining the same great taste customers are used to.

“To help consumers make informed choices, retailers provide clear information on the ingredients and overall nutritional values for their products, using the widely understood traffic light system.”

It comes amid growing concerns over stalling progress on efforts to deal with obesity in the UK. The Government shelved plans to introduce a junk food advertising watershed from 9pm and to ban buy-one-get-one-free deals on unhealthy products until 2025.

Research from the Tony Blair Institute has suggested that obesity is costing the UK economy almost £100bn a year. It is expected to grow by another £10bn over the next 15 years.

