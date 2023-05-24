Supermarkets have made themselves into a populist lightning rod

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13643251a) A person shops at a supermarket in London, Britain, 30 November 2022. UK food prices have risen to a new record rate. Food inflation has increased to 12.4 percent from 11.6 percent in October, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC). The BRC is warning consumers of a bleak winter ahead. UK food prices rise to record high, London, United Kingdom - 30 Nov 2022 - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It comes to something when 8p off the price of milk is cause for celebration. And given that that’s for a four-pint carton, as opposed to an old-fashioned pint, it’s unlikely that anyone will suddenly be rushing down the pub to spend their new-found riches.

Still, the supermarkets could do with all the good spin they can get at the moment as they come under the microscope, this time over suspected profiteering.

Despite some welcome good news on the dairy front, the latest data show that although grocery prices have fallen by 0.1pc over the last four weeks – the second monthly decline in a row – annual food inflation is still running at 17.2pc against a consumer price index of 10.1pc in March, so the celebratory trolley-dash will have to wait for now.

With food prices at a 45-year high and the average household spending £833 more a year on groceries than it was last year, according to data specialist Kantar, it’s no wonder that the competition watchdog has caved into growing pressure from critics including Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey to take action.

The Competition and Markets Authority, fresh from having to explain its entirely justified decision to block Microsoft’s foray into the video games market after the tech giant threw a stupendous hissy fit, has stopped short of launching a full investigation into the grocery market.

However, the regulator has said that after months of examining whether drivers are being ripped off at the pumps, it will take a closer look at whether any competition failures are contributing to more expensive grocery prices.

That feels like a proportionate response. On balance, there are enough red flags to warrant a further look. The rate of food inflation is genuinely shocking and it is low income families that are the worst affected.

Meanwhile, the soaring prices of some staples is particularly concerning. This is the real “gotcha” for the industry’s detractors. In April, the consumer group Which? totted up massive inflation-busting price spikes across Britain’s eight major supermarkets over the previous 12 months – 28pc for cheddar cheese; for white bread it was 23pc; sausages registered 27pc.

And it’s not just Sir Ed and one or two other political opportunists banging the drum for greater scrutiny. According to a recent Ipsos poll, nearly three quarters of the British population believe companies are making excessive profits from inflation, compared to a global average of 63pc.

Yet evidence of profiteering is so far thin on the ground. Supermarket profits have gone backwards since the pandemic, and profit margins have remained more or less flat. Even the CMA is sceptical, prefacing its promise of further examination with a warning that it has yet to see “evidence pointing to specific competition concerns in the grocery sector”.

Instead, it believes “global factors” are “the main driver of grocery price increases” – music to the ears of supermarket bosses, who have long maintained that higher prices are the direct result of the cost of doing business – whether it's energy bills, wages or store rents.

Nevertheless, supermarkets can hardly complain at being in the firing line given the industry’s past track record. It wasn’t that long ago that many of the big grocers had to be publicly shamed into giving back billions of pounds in pandemic business rates relief that was plainly directed at retailers who had been forced to shut their doors during lockdown, not the grocers who were allowed to remain open throughout the crisis and went on to chalk up bumper earnings.

Tesco meanwhile has a regrettable history of bullying suppliers, particularly during leaner times. In 2016, regulators uncovered numerous examples of the chain deliberately delaying and overcharging suppliers as a way to prop up flagging profits.

And with the big supermarkets going steadily backwards for years now, a round of sneaky price hikes might prove irresistible. The Kantar data provide further proof that the future of food shopping in the UK is increasingly German, as Aldi and Lidl take yet more ground, while the rest of the pack surrender market share almost on a quarterly basis.

For a nation of proud shopkeepers it is something of a sorry state of affairs, borne out of a mixture of complacency and arrogance on behalf of the incumbents.

Even if the sector isn’t profiteering, isn’t it fair to ask whether the big supermarkets should be going to greater lengths to alleviate the financial distress that so many of its customers are clearly under, particularly given how much the average family is spending on food every week? For the poorest 20pc, grocery shopping amounts to nearly a fifth of total expenditure.

Supermarkets made a big song and dance about the great public service they provided during Covid when they were raking it in. Profits may have sagged somewhat since those heady days but they are still generating eye-watering sums by any reasonable measure so can’t they afford to absorb more of their costs during a crisis like this?

The grocers have been quick to suggest that the real profiteers are the big consumer goods producers – angrily denied by the likes of Unilever – and there is probably a case for them to answer at some point. But shelf prices are set by the retailers, not the major food manufacturers.

In the quest to solve the “greedflation” puzzle, it is entirely reasonable to start by examining the extent to which the supermarkets are part of the problem.

