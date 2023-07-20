Supermarkets warned to lower prices for shoppers as costs fall

shopping

Supermarkets have been told by the competition regulator they must lower prices for shoppers as costs for ingredients start to fall.

Britain’s competition watchdog warned there were “some signs” that grocers were planning to start rebuilding their profit margins, as wholesale costs for ingredients including dairy and wheat come down.

The Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) said it would be monitoring this carefully in the coming months. This would “ensure that people benefit from competitive prices as input costs fall”.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said the picture was better across the grocery market than it was for fuel, where the regulator found supermarkets were overcharging drivers.

Earlier this year, the watchdog said retailers including Asda, Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s had set prices 6p higher per litre than necessary, resulting in drivers paying £900m more than they should have been on fuel.

How food prices have soared over the last year

Supermarkets have consistently pushed back on claims there is profiteering in the grocery market, arguing the sector is “very efficient” at getting prices as low as possible for customers.

Lord Stuart Rose, the chairman of Asda who also previously chaired Marks & Spencer and Ocado, said earlier this year that supermarkets were keeping the prices for clothes, food and electronics down in real terms at levels which were “unprecedented in terms of our ability to be efficient, so I think we do a very, very good job for consumers”.

It comes after costs for ingredients soared in the wake of the war in Ukraine, with many products still significantly more expensive than they were last year, despite price reductions in recent weeks.

Items including eggs and baked beans are around a fifth more expensive than they were this time last year, figures from supermarket tracker Trolley.co.uk suggest.

Retailers including Morrisons and Sainsbury’s have suggested the higher prices at the pumps were because supermarkets were prioritising getting lower prices in their groceries business.

The CMA said it will now be looking at competition and prices across the supply chain, amid some tensions between grocers and their suppliers over why prices have yet to fall.

Earlier this year, Tesco said it was in a “constant battle” with its suppliers to get prices down.

