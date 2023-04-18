Supermax Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:SUPERMX) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Medical Equipment industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.6x, Supermax Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SUPERMX) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 2.3x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

What Does Supermax Corporation Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Supermax Corporation Berhad has been struggling lately as its revenue has declined faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think the company will turn things around completely and accelerate past most others in the industry. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Supermax Corporation Berhad?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as Supermax Corporation Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 80%. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 27% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 16% as estimated by the nine analysts watching the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 26% growth, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

With this information, we find it concerning that Supermax Corporation Berhad is trading at a P/S higher than the industry. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Despite analysts forecasting some poorer-than-industry revenue growth figures for Supermax Corporation Berhad, this doesn't appear to be impacting the P/S in the slightest. Right now we aren't comfortable with the high P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Supermax Corporation Berhad, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

