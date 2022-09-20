U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,837.57
    -62.32 (-1.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,539.42
    -480.26 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,375.54
    -159.48 (-1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,784.48
    -28.37 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.50
    -1.23 (-1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.90
    -7.30 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    -0.21 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9963
    -0.0065 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5420
    +0.0520 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1359
    -0.0078 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6250
    +0.4070 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,899.29
    -118.99 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.79
    -7.24 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Supermicro Expands Its NVIDIA-Certified Server Portfolio with New NVIDIA H100 Optimized GPU Systems; New Servers Boost AI Training Performance by up to 9x

·3 min read

Supermicro Introduces Over 20 Building Block Solutions to Enable Customers to Select from 8U, 5U, 4U, 2U, and 1U Systems that Support the New NVIDIA H100 GPU to Optimize AI/ML, HPC, and Inferencing Workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, GPUs, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, is extending its lead in accelerated compute infrastructure again with a full line of new systems optimized for NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs– encompassing over 20 product options. With a large portfolio of NVIDIA-Certified Systems, Supermicro is now leveraging the new NVIDIA H100 PCI-E and NVIDIA H100 SXM GPUs.

Full Range of Systems for NVIDIA H100
Full Range of Systems for NVIDIA H100

"Today, Supermicro introduced GPU-based servers with the new NVIDIA H100," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro. "We continue to offer the most comprehensive portfolio in the industry today and can deliver these systems in a range of sizes, including 8U, 5U, 4U, 2U, and 1U options. We also offer the latest GPU in our SuperBlades®, workstations, and the Universal GPU systems. Customers can expect up to 30x performance gains for AI inferencing compared to previous GPU generations of accelerators for certain AI applications. Our GPU servers' innovative airflow designs result in reduced fan speeds, less power consumption, lower noise levels, and a lower total cost of ownership."

Supermicro systems certified with the NVIDIA H100 PCIe GPUs include NVIDIA AI Enterprise, an end-to-end cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software optimized to enable organizations to use AI. Supermicro systems with NVIDIA AI Enterprise combined with NVIDIA H100 GPUs simplify the building of AI-ready platforms, accelerate AI development and deployment, and deliver performance, security, and scalability to gather insights faster and achieve business value sooner.

"NVIDIA H100 delivers the next giant leap in our accelerated computing platform," said Kevin Connors, vice president of NVIDIA Worldwide OEM Accounts. "Supermicro's broad range of servers, powered by NVIDIA H100, can accelerate workloads at every scale, helping enterprises achieve faster time to market by providing dramatic performance gains while lowering costs."

Supermicro will also certify select current generation systems with the NVIDIA H100 GPUs. Some of the current systems now available are the Supermicro GPU servers SYS-420GP-TNR, SYS-420GP-TNR2, and the SYS-740GP-TNRT Supermicro workstation. By certifying current shipping workstations with NVIDIA H100 GPUs, customers can take advantage of the new GPU performance gains with the existing CPU options. In addition, next-generation Supermicro systems with NVIDIA H100 GPUs onboard have begun shipping as part of an early access program.

Supermicro supports open standards and adheres to open power specifications, providing customers with faster delivery and installation, resulting in faster time to productivity. In addition, Supermicro servers such as the 8U 8-GPU also support AC and DC power in standard and OCP DC rack configurations.

Please visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/accelerators/nvidia for more information on the Supermicro servers with NVIDIA H100 GPUs.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.
Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

 

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • NVIDIA's DLSS 3 promises higher frame rates for CPU-intensive games

    NVIDIA's next-gen GPUs will include DLSS 3 technology that offers higher frame rates using interpolation — a technique seen on TVs.

  • Intel Might Be Moving On From Its Gaming GPU Ambitions -- That Wouldn't Be a Bad Thing

    Rumor has it that Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) Arc lineup of video gaming GPUs (graphics processing units) is already being nixed -- just a handful of years after originally being announced and long before any of these dedicated graphics cards ever really took root in the market. For sure, it's just a rumor, and Intel has subsequently defended its Arc gaming lineup as safe. Before I go into what I think all this means for the company (and the stock), I first want it known that I'm certainly not rooting against Intel.

  • Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs. Musk's Texas company now is floating ambitious plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots, known as Tesla Bot or Optimus, within its factories, expanding eventually to millions around the world, according to job postings. Buzz is building within the company as Tesla is having more internal meetings on robots, a person familiar with the matter said.

  • Nvidia Just Lost One of Its Oldest Partners

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), what investors should watch during its upcoming conference, and recent updates with its partner, EVGA. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Why Apple's iPhone 14 Could Be a Blockbuster

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveiled its latest iPhone lineup earlier this month, and it seems consumers are already warming up to the company's new devices, despite the pall of gloom over the global smartphone market. Reports from various online publications suggest that the Apple Store application and website couldn't handle the volume of preorders, as customers faced a wide range of problems. This indicates that the website and app may have received more traffic than Apple had anticipated.

  • Windows 11 PC is getting a ton of updates, including live captions, gaming upgrades

    Microsoft is bringing a host of major improvements to Windows 11 as part of its free 2022 update.

  • Apple iPhone camera shake issue may be ‘software fix,’ analyst says

    Bank of America Senior IT Hardware Analyst Wamsi Mohan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what Apple’s iPhone 14 camera shaking means for future launches, resolving the issue through software changes, and the consumer demand for the iPhone despite supply chain issues and inflation.

  • Apple iPhone 14's Emergency SOS Satellite Connectivity Feature Runs On Qualcomm Chips And More

    Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 14 models have a Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) chip that can talk to satellites, Reuters reports citing iFixit and an Apple statement. The chips have additional custom-designed Apple components as its most important new feature. One of Apple's significant new features is connecting to satellites to send emergency messages without WiFi or cellular data. iFixit revealed that it runs on a Qualcomm X65 modem chip. The Qualcomm chip provides 5G connectivity for cellula

  • Apple set to release fix for iPhone 14 Pro's shaky camera

    Apple will fix an issue with its iPhone 14 Pro camera after users reported issues with it shaking and making noises while taking pictures in third-party apps.

  • Samsung's rugged T7 Shield SSD is back on sale for $100

    Samsung's toughened 1TB T7 Shield SSD is back on sale at a $100 price.

  • Google accidentally sends $250,000 to blogger

    ‘It’s OK if you don’t want it back,’ recipient says

  • Apple Faces Back-To-Back iPhone 14 Glitches, Looks To Resolve Pro Camera Issue By Next Week

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) worked on a software update to prevent the iPhone 14 Pro rear cameras from shaking when used with some third-party apps. Apple looks to release the update next week, marking at least the second for the iPhone 14, Bloomberg reported. On launch day, Apple asked the users to update to iOS 16.0.1 to address a problem related to activating FaceTime. Also Read: You May Have To Wait Longer For Your New iPhone. Why That's Good For Apple Users complained about the iPhone 14 Pro c

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Uber Data Breach

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Should You Still Buy Ethereum?

    What's next for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and how should investors approach the world's second-most-valuable cryptocurrency? First, we should make one thing clear: The Merge is just one step in Ethereum's development. The blockchain is still a work in progress.

  • You May Have To Wait Longer For Your New iPhone. Why That's Good For Apple

    BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Buy and price target of $185 on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). The re-rating reflected the upgrade cycle in F23 driven by the need for higher connectivity, higher growth in Services revenues, Apple likely to charge for App and in-App purchases outside the App store, and shares likely to outperform in a broader market down cycle. His tracking of iPhone ship dates on Apple's website and various carrier websites indicates that ship dates for the iPhone 14 Pro models

  • How to set up eSIM on your new iPhone 14

    Apple has had support for eSIM since the iPhone Xs/XR, but this year it is going all in by ditching the physical SIM card slot for all iPhone 14 versions sold in the U.S. While models sold in other countries will have support for both physical and virtual SIM, Apple could eventually remove the SIM slot in more countries depending on availability. ESIM is a substitute for a physical SIM that's embedded in the phone's circuitry so users can easily swap between SIMs. The iPhone 14 will be able to host up to eight SIMs at once.

  • Apple hikes App Store prices in Europe and Asia as dollar soars

    Apple Inc has announced a price increase of its apps and in-app purchases in Europe and Asia as a measure to safeguard its profit margins as other currencies have weakened against the U.S. dollar.

  • Got the new iPhone 14? These are the 8 best cases to buy for your new device

    Whether you're looking for a protective case, a leather case or one with a built-in grip, these are the best iPhone 14 cases to buy.

  • Uber System Breach Culprits Are Likely The Ones Behind Microsoft, Nvidia And Okta Hack

    Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE: UBER) has held the Lapsus$ group responsible for its recent hack. The breach had forced Uber to shut down some internal systems temporarily. The culprits gained access after obtaining an external contractor's account credentials. Uber's "public facing" systems, the databases for storing "sensitive" user data, and the software code underlying its app and services were intact, the Financial Times reported. The alleged hacker claimed access to Uber's Amazon.com Inc (NA

  • Apple will fix iOS 16's annoying copy and paste prompts

    Apple plans to fix an iOS 16 quirk that constantly prompts you when you copy and paste text.