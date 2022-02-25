U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,256.50
    -27.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,995.00
    -161.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,832.50
    -134.00 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,980.40
    -13.10 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.46
    +2.65 (+2.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.60
    -9.70 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    -0.28 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1220
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    -0.0080 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    30.32
    -0.70 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3422
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2540
    -0.2230 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,884.83
    +3,677.92 (+10.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    879.11
    +85.98 (+10.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,302.05
    +331.23 (+1.28%)
     

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. Expected to Close Business Combination with Rigetti on March 2, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SNII
  • SNII-UN

- Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE: SNII) expects all closing conditions to be met to complete its business combination, subject to shareholder approval

- An Extraordinary General Meeting of Supernova Shareholders is scheduled to be held on February 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET; the business combination is expected to close on March 2, 2022, subject to final vote

- Gross proceeds of at least $261.75 million from fully committed $147.51 million PIPE and $114.24 million of cash held in trust

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. ("Supernova") (NYSE: SNII), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it expects all conditions to be met, including minimum cash proceeds, subject to shareholder approval, to complete its previously announced business combination with Rigetti Holdings, Inc. ("Rigetti"), a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing. Supernova and Rigetti expect to close the business combination on March 2, 2022, subject to final vote of Supernova shareholders on February 28, 2022.

The transaction is expected to raise at least $114.24 million from Supernova trust proceeds (after giving effect to preliminary redemption elections), and $147.51 million from a fully committed common stock private placement ("PIPE"), resulting in expected total gross proceeds of at least $261.75 million, exceeding the minimum cash condition included in the business combination agreement. Rigetti plans to use the net proceeds to accelerate its development of multiple generations of quantum processors, expand its operations and for general corporate purposes.

Upon completion of the business combination, Supernova will change its name to "Rigetti Computing, Inc." Following the consummation of the business combination, Rigetti Computing Inc.'s shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "RGTI." Supernova's transfer agent is American Stock Transfer & Trust Company and can be contacted at help@astfinancial.com.

The extraordinary general meeting of Supernova shareholders (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") is scheduled to occur at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on February 28, 2022 and will be held virtually via live webcast, and can be accessed by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com/242489800. Additional details regarding the proposals and the Extraordinary General Meeting are available in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Extraordinary General Meeting.

About Supernova
Supernova is led by Michael Clifton, who was most recently a technology investor at The Carlyle Group; Robert Reid, a long-time senior partner at Blackstone; Spencer Rascoff, a serial entrepreneur who co-founded Hotwire, Zillow, dot.LA and Pacaso and who led Zillow as CEO for nearly a decade; and Alexander Klabin, founder and CEO of Ancient and former managing partner, co-CIO and co-founder of Senator Investment Group.

About Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company's proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry's first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Rigetti was founded in 2013 by Chad Rigetti and today employs more than 140 people with offices in the United States, U.K., and Australia. Learn more at www.rigetti.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the previously announced proposed business combination between Rigetti and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd ("Supernova") (NYSE: SNII), Supernova has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the "Form S-4") with the SEC, which includes a proxy statement/prospectus, that is both the proxy statement to be distributed to holders of Supernova's ordinary shares in connection with its solicitation of proxies for the vote by Supernova's shareholders with respect to the proposed business combination and other matters as may be described in the registration statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer and sale of the securities to be issued in the business combination. Supernova has mailed a definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents to its shareholders. This communication does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed business combination and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the business combination. Supernova's shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed in connection with the proposed business combination, as these materials will contain important information about Rigetti, Supernova and the business combination. The Registration Statement was declared effective by the SEC on February 9, 2022 and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents were mailed to shareholders of Supernova as of the record date established for voting on the proposed Business Combination and the other proposals regarding the Business Combination. Shareholders are able to obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC, without charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to Supernova's secretary at 4301 50th Street NW, Suite 300 PMB 1044, Washington, D.C. 20016, (202) 918-7050.

Participants in the Solicitation
Supernova and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Supernova's shareholders with respect to the proposed business combination. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Supernova is contained in Supernova's definitive proxy statement/prospectus, which was filed with the SEC and is available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. To the extent such holdings of Supernova's securities may have changed since that time, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC.

Rigetti and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Supernova in connection with the proposed business combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed business combination is included in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination.

No Offer or Solicitation
This communication does not constitute (i) a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination or (ii) an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any security of Supernova, Rigetti, or any of their respective affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this communication may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events and can be identified by terminology such as "pro forma", "may", "should", "could", "might", "plan", "possible", "project", "strive", "budget", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential", "goal" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Business Combination and satisfaction of conditions to closing, including receipt of approval by the shareholders of Supernova, the expected amount of proceeds from the Business Combination and the use of proceeds. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Supernova and its management, and Rigetti and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Supernova, Rigetti, the combined company or others following the announcement of the business combination and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; the inability to complete the proposed business combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of Supernova or to satisfy other conditions to closing; changes to the proposed structure of the business combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory approval of the business combination; the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the business combination; the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Rigetti as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed business combination; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; costs related to the business combination; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Rigetti or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, or competitive factors; Rigetti's estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which Rigetti competes; the ability of Rigetti to execute on its technology roadmap; the ability of Rigetti to implement its strategic initiatives, expansion plans and continue to innovate its existing services; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Rigetti's business; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the registration statement on Form S-4 and definitive proxy statement/prospectus discussed above and other documents filed by Supernova from time to time with the SEC.

Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Supernova nor Rigetti undertakes any duty to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supernova-partners-acquisition-company-ii-ltd-expected-to-close-business-combination-with-rigetti-on-march-2-2022-301490340.html

SOURCE Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergMacron Says He Had Frank, Quick Talk with Putin: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth afte

  • 2 Crushed Commerce Stocks Are Making Big Comebacks After Hours Thursday

    Shares of Block finished the regular session up 7% after having dropped as much as 7% early in the day. After hours, Block added another 23% gain as investors liked what they saw in the company's fourth-quarter financial report . Block's results were impressive.

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • MP Materials reports higher profit as rare earth prices surge

    Rare earths are a group of 17 metals that, after processing, are used to make magnets found in electric vehicles, weaponry and electronics. Prices for these metals have been surging in recent months due to strong demand for electric vehicles and supply constraints. MP said its realized price for rare earth oxides (REO) soared 148% to $10,101 per metric tonne square in the quarter.

  • SEC Probes Tesla Stock Sales by Elon Musk and Brother Kimbal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal violated securities laws when selling shares in the company late last year, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMacron Says He Had Frank, Quick Talk with Putin: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pa

  • Pressure is mounting to strip secretive Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich as owner of Chelsea Football Club

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine gives new ammunition to the argument that billionaire Roman Abramovich should be stripped of the Chelsea Football Club.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Biden Ramps Up Russia Sanctions; Tesla Stock Stuns As Alibaba Stalls; Cybersecurity Stocks Jump

    The Dow Jones rallied after President Joe Biden increased sanctions on Russia. Tesla stock shot higher but Alibaba stock slumped.

  • Coinbase stock falls as crypto platform casts doubt on Q1 outlook

    Coinbase Global Inc. stock falls more than 5% late Thursday after the Silicon Valley crypto platform crushes Wall Street expectations for its fourth quarter but cast doubt on current-quarter dealings.

  • Here's Why Bandwidth Shares Dropped More Than 30% on Thursday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by about 0.3%, the  S&P 500 finished 1.5% higher, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq popped by 3.3%. Despite the general outperformance of technology stocks, though, cloud communications company Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) had a terrible day as its shares fell by 32.1%. In fact, the last time Bandwidth's share price was this low was in 2018.

  • Tech stocks ‘are way oversold,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market and tech stocks are adjusting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, how tech stocks are oversold, and supply chain moderation ahead of technology and semiconductor demands.

  • Coinbase beats Q4 earnings expectations, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest quarterly earnings for Coinbase.&nbsp;

  • I’m 64 and took out student loans to get an MBA, but no one will hire me, maybe because of my age. What should I do about my student loans?

    Question: I need help with my student loan. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt? Answer: The good news is that if you have federal student loans, you have a couple options.

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.

  • Zscaler stock drops after forecast outlook range dips below Street view

    Zscaler Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the cybersecurity company forecast an earnings range that dipped below Wall Street expectations following a rally in the regular session.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With us on the line today are Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO; Joe Tsai, executive vice chairman; Maggie Wu, chief financial officer; Toby Xu, deputy chief financial officer. In the fourth quarter of 2021, China's GDP grew 4%, while total retail sales rose 3% year over year.