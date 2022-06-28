U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

Supernova Technology™ Expands Product Offering and Launches Enterprise Collateral Management Product, Aperture™ to Empower Credit and Risk Professionals

·2 min read

Monitor, analyze, report, and mitigate risk across your lending business all in one place with Aperture Enterprise Collateral Management Solution

CHICAGO , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernova Technology, a technology leader in securities-based lending (SBL) is expanding their product offering outside of SBL with the addition of Aperture – an Enterprise Collateral Management Solution. Aperture was built to give credit and risk professionals a new level of control and efficiency giving them oversight of their loan book in one place.

Aperture was the result of Supernova listening to customers' needs and was designed with the same technology and design approach as Supernova's SBL platform. The solution supports multiple asset types – both marketable securities as well as hard assets.  The interface is intuitively designed to provide dynamic views of customer data across loans, collateral types, and borrowers to empower credit and risk professionals to make more informed decisions and stay prepared. A benefit of the product is the data rich stress testing feature and robust portfolio concentration risk analytics which allow risk and credit professionals to anticipate and mitigate potential risks. Much like the aperture of a camera allows you to focus on something very specific, so do our portfolio concentration analytics. Credit and risk professionals can stress test their loan book beginning with simple straight forward tests all the way to recreating past market fluctuations to see how their loan book may be impacted when pledged collaterals are marketable securities.

The expansion into collateral management is the first step in the evolution of the Supernova Technology brand towards being a broader fintech focused firm. "The expansion outside of securities-based lending has been a natural progression of our business growing and maturing. As we expand our business so does our brand and our focus. We see the future of Supernova Technology expanding in many exciting ways and we are just getting started", said Tao Huang, Chief Executive Officer at Supernova Technology.

For more information about Aperture Collateral Management, go to 
www.supernovacompanies.com/solutions/aperture .

About Supernova Lending, LLC

Supernova Lending, LLC, a financial technology company based in Chicago. Providing an industry-leading, fully configurable, end-to-end software solution to automate securities-based lending from origination through the life of the loan and an enterprise collateral management software. Supernova is the technology leader that empowers the entire financial ecosystem using state-of-the-art risk monitoring systems, providing a robust level of information, data analytics, and transparency that few in the industry can match. The Supernova Technology Trademark is used under license from Supernova Lending, LLC.

CONTACT: Ashley Dudzik, Head of Marketing
(219) 427-4024
Ashley.Dudzik@SupernovaCompanies.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supernova-technology-expands-product-offering-and-launches-enterprise-collateral-management-product-aperture-to-empower-credit-and-risk-professionals-301577057.html

SOURCE Supernova Technology

