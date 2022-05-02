Supernus Pharmaceuticals to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 9, 2022

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the Company expects to report financial and business results for the first quarter of 2022 after the market closes on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Jack Khattar, President and CEO, and Tim Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO, will host a conference call to present the first quarter 2022 financial and business results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Following management’s prepared remarks and discussion of business results, the call will be open for questions.

A live webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Supernus website at www.supernus.com.

Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information. Callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference dial-in: (877) 288-1043 International dial-in: (970) 315-0267 Conference ID: 9693726 Conference Call Name: Supernus Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website, www.supernus.com, in the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 60 days following the live call.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease (PD), cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.

