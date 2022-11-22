U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,003.58
    +53.64 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,098.10
    +397.82 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,174.41
    +149.90 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.44
    +21.30 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.10
    +1.06 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.80
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.10
    +0.23 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0308
    +0.0063 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    -0.0670 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0062 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1800
    -0.9160 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,133.23
    +337.76 (+2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    372.78
    +8.23 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Supernus to Present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·4 min read
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, announced today that Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, will participate in a fireside chat, as well as host investor meetings, at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET.  

The conference will take place November 29 – December 1, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City. Investors interested in arranging a meeting with company management should contact the Piper Sandler conference coordinator. A live audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting Events & Presentations in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at www.supernus.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days on the Company's website following the conference.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease (PD), cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events that are based upon management's current expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In addition to the factors mentioned in this press release, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to sustain and increase its profitability; the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fully implement its corporate strategy; the implementation of the Company’s corporate strategy; the Company’s future financial performance and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products; the Company’s ability to increase its net revenue; the Company’s ability to commercialize its products including Qelbree; the Company’s ability to enter into future collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions or to obtain funding from government agencies; the Company’s product research and development activities, including the timing and progress of the Company’s clinical trials, and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to receive, and the timing of any receipt of, regulatory approvals to develop and commercialize the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and operate its business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others; the Company’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; the therapeutic benefits, effectiveness and safety of the Company’s product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates of the size and characteristics of the markets that may be addressed by its product candidates; the Company’s ability to increase its manufacturing capabilities for its products and product candidates; the Company’s projected markets and growth in markets; the Company’s product formulations and patient needs and potential funding sources; the Company’s staffing needs; the Company’s ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products and the products of Adamas; the Company’s ability to increase its net revenue from its products and the products of Adamas; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

CONTACTS:

Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO
Timothy C. Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tel: (301) 838-2591

or

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Peter Vozzo
ICR Westwicke
Office: (443) 213-0505
Mobile: (443) 377-4767
Email: peter.vozzo@westwicke.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Novavax Are Down Tuesday

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were down more than 16% in late-afternoon trading. On Tuesday, a dispute between the biotech maker of vaccines to treat infectious diseases and global nonprofit Gavi sent Novavax's shares dropping. On Monday, Novavax canceled its contract with Gavi, saying the nonprofit had breached an agreement to purchase, in advance, 350 million doses of Nuvaxovid, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • SoFi stock slides after receiving letter from Senate Banking Committee

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at SoFi shares following a letter from the Senate's Banking Committee.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we talk about 10 stocks that billionaire Ray Dalio dumped from his portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the […]

  • Elon Musk's Fortune Is Melting Away

    Elon Musk has evolved in a world apart. For more than 10 months he was the only member of the most select financial club on the planet, one that has never welcomed more than two members at the same time. The Tesla CEO and owner of microblogging website Twitter was a regular member there for the past few months -- until he was ousted a few weeks ago.

  • Stocks rise as investors mull Fed comments

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the latest moves in the stock and bond markets as Fed officials comment on the path of rate hikes.

  • 2 Overrated Growth Stocks I'd Avoid in 2023

    Two stocks I would steer clear of today include Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH). Next year will be a crucial one for cannabis producer Tilray Brands. Tilray has been busy with acquisitions and will likely pursue more over the next 12 months.

  • How a Disney senior staff rebellion put the final nail in Bob Chapek’s CEO coffin

    Trouble had been brewing for months as CFO Christine McCarthy and other senior figures campaigned with the Disney board to force Chapek out.

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • David Tepper Portfolio Holdings: 10 Long-Term Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 long-term stock picks of David Tepper. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out David Tepper Portfolio Holdings: 5 Long-Term Stocks. In 2019, David Tepper converted his hedge fund, Appaloosa Management, into a family office as he became the owner of the Carolina Panthers NFL […]

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 30% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 now sits 17% lower year-to-date. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to the downside is that investors

  • HP stock dips following earnings beat, job cuts forecasted by 2025

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down HP Inc.'s fourth-quarter earnings results, which were a beat but warned of job cuts by 2025.

  • Amazon Stock Is Still a Surefire Buy Despite Growth Plateau

    While Amazon's mass layoffs appear concerning, they may be the best option to get the company back on a growth streak.

  • Is Trending Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.

  • Dycom's (DY) Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings & Revenue Beat

    Dycom's (DY) results for the fiscal third quarter reflect benefits from solid organic growth.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 6.5% lower in the final hour of trading today after members of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee sent a letter to the company regarding its crypto activities. The committee also sent a letter on the matter to various bank regulators. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is specifically looking into whether SoFi's crypto activities are in compliance with U.S. banking and consumer protection laws.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Was Rising Today

    Shares of foundry giant and new Warren Buffett holding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: TSM) were rising today, up as much as 4% before settling in to an above-market 2.8% gain as of 2:38 p.m. EST. There wasn't much company-specific news today; however, a key executive departure at rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) may indicate Intel's ambitious plans to catch up with TSMC in leading-edge production may have hit a setback. Intel's loss would could be TSMC's gain.

  • Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Was Trading Higher on Tuesday

    The share price of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) was moving up on Tuesday, rising 3% higher shortly after the opening bell. The catalyst for Walgreens on Tuesday was a vote of confidence by a Wall Street analyst at Cowen. Charles Rhyee boosted Walgreens' price target to $54 per share, from $43, and upgraded it to outperform from market perform.

  • Investors Heavily Search PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): Here is What You Need to Know

    Paypal (PYPL) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.