Supervisory Board of LHV Group confirmed share subscription price of EUR 34 and specified the conditions of increase of share capital accordingly

AS LHV Group
·1 min read

Based on the resolution of the Special General Meeting of Shareholders of AS LHV Group held on 23 August 2021 to increase LHV Group's share capital by up to EUR 25,340,000 (the sum of the nominal value and the share premium) through the issuing of new ordinary shares, the Supervisory Board of LHV Group, performing on the basis of a mandate given by the shareholders, approved the subscription price of EUR 34 per one new share at the planned share issue, of which EUR 1 is the nominal value and EUR 33 is the share premium.

Due to the above, the conditions for increasing the share capital, which are in direct relation to the subscription price are specified. As decided by the shareholders the share capital of LHV Group is increased by EUR 25,339,996 (the sum of the nominal value and the share premium) by issuing 745,294 ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 1 and the new nominal share capital is thus EUR 29,864,167. Investors listed as shareholders as at 8 September 2021 will be granted 1 pre-emption right for each existing 40 shares. If a shareholder has less than 40 shares, 1 pre-emptive right will be granted.

The subscription period for new shares will be from 15 to 29 September 2021 and trading with the pre-emptive rights from 15 to 27 September 2021.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. LHV employs over 620 people. LHV’s banking services are used by 290,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 174,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 132,000 clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 160 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.


Priit Rum
Communication manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee


