The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG proposes dividend of 1.26 euros per preference share

- Dividend proposal of 1.26 euros per preference share and 1.25 euros per ordinary share

- Frank Riemensperger proposed for election to the Supervisory Board

GÖTTINGEN, Germany, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG resolved at its meeting today to approve the recommendation of the Executive Board to submit a proposal to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on March 25, 2022, to pay dividends of 1.26 euros per preference share and 1.25 euros per ordinary share. Under this proposal, the total distributed profit would be 85.9 million euros. In the prior year, dividends were 0.71 euros per preference share and 0.70 euros per ordinary share.

Sartorius logo
Sartorius logo

As the terms of the members on the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG will expire at the end of this year's Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, the Supervisory Board also decided on its candidate proposals to be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting for election of the board's shareholder representatives. The following Supervisory Board members will be suggested for re-election: Prof. David Raymond Ebsworth, Dr. jur. Daniela Favoccia, Dr. Lothar Kappich, Ms. Ilke Hildegard Panzer, and Prof. Dr. Klaus Rüdiger Trützschler.

Frank Riemensperger, a graduate computer scientist and digital expert who worked in management positions at the consulting company Accenture for many years, will be nominated for election for the first time. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Prof. Dr. Thomas Scheper who will no longer be available for a further term, for his many years of service, his expertise, and his great dedication.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original German-language press release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German press release is the legally binding version.

Financial calendar

February 17, 2022: Publication of the 2021 Annual Report

March 25, 2022: Annual Shareholders' Meeting

April 20, 2022: Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2022)

July 21, 2022: Publication of first-half figures (January to June 2022)

October 19, 2022: Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2022)

About Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2021, the company earned sales revenue of some 3.45 billion euros according to preliminary figures. At the end of 2021, nearly 14,000 people were employed at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

Contact

Petra Kirchhoff
Head of Corporate Communications und Investor Relations
+49 (0)551.308.1686
petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com
www.sartorius.com

Follow Sartorius on Twitter @Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123369/Sartorius_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-supervisory-board-of-sartorius-ag-proposes-dividend-of-1-26-euros-per-preference-share-301479878.html

SOURCE Sartorius AG

