U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,093.00
    +13.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,191.00
    +147.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,098.75
    +16.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,789.80
    +9.70 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.83
    +0.46 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.80
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5370
    -0.0140 (-0.39%)
     

  • Vix

    19.02
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2382
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1080
    +0.4190 (+0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,187.90
    -436.65 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.91
    -3.33 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,639.75
    +19.32 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

The Supplement Brand Fueling Natural Bodybuilders

PR Newswire
·3 min read

VemoHerb Is Paving the Way for Natural Bodybuilders to Achieve Their Goals Without Resorting to Synthetic Supplement Support

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural bodybuilding is a growing trend. Rather than resorting to drugs and synthetic supplements, natural bodybuilders build muscle using strategies that include weight-lifting, healthy nutrition, and targeted natural supplements.

Bodybuilder.com defines the term by explaining that "'natural' implies that the athlete has not engaged in the use of performance enhancing drugs or substances banned by the sanctioning organization of a competitive event." The site points out that, while avoiding banned drugs is important, you also need to respect your genetics, limitations, and long-term health, adding that "Your training, nutrition, supplementation and recovery program must reflect your goals. If you're going to call yourself a bodybuilder, then train like one and educate yourself."

Part of that education is using supplements that honor the natural state of things (and aren't on lists of banned substances) while still giving the body what it needs to thrive. VemoHerb is one company helping natural bodybuilders fuel their bodies in this healthier manner so that they can compete with confidence.

"Our products are harvested straight out of nature's garden," explains VemoHerb co-owner Vasil Zlatev, "We only use wild herbs from the rich botanical regions in and around Bulgaria. We process everything in-house and ensure that each supplement is clean and measured out in low-but-effective doses that aren't stuffed with unnecessary additives."

Zlatev points to one of his brand's most popular supplements as a prime example of this process in action. Wild-harvested Bulgarian Tribulus Terrestris is a strong but natural way to fuel the body. It is also regarded as both an appropriate and powerful substitute for anabolic steroids. It is included in bodybuilding programs within different recovery formulas for strength enhancement, lean muscle growth, and net body weight gain — and it all comes from natural sources. This makes it a perfect way for many natural bodybuilders to achieve their goals without crossing lines that will get them disqualified from competitions.

"You should always compare your supplements to the legal parameters of your competitive organization," Zlatev says, "However, in many cases, natural supplements like Tribulus Terrestris are a viable and effective way for natural bodybuilders to enhance their results and achieve their goals — all without resorting to unnecessary chemical drugs along the way."

About VemoHerb

VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.com.

Media Contact:
Deyana Zdravkova
International Marketing & Sales Services
Vemo 99 LTD
88 Rozhen Blvd, 1271 Sofia, Bulgaria;
Phone: +359 2 931 66 21
356477@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-supplement-brand-fueling-natural-bodybuilders-301786724.html

SOURCE VemoHerb

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Extend Gains After Cool Inflation Data; 6 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures rose Friday after key inflation data, with the release of the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

  • One of the world’s richest men knows why Silicon Valley Bank really failed: ‘People on iPhones’

    Stephen Schwartzman, worth $42 billion and at the head of a firm managing almost $1 trillion, says social media is what doomed the bank.

  • Warren Buffett and Morgan Stanley Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking for alpha in an uncertain market environment could do worse than following in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers and probably none can match Warren Buffet’s reputation. Not for nothing the “Oracle of Omaha” is considered one of the all-time greats and for nearly 60 years, between 1965 and 2022, his Berkshire Hathaway firm’s returns have doubled those of the S&P 500. So, it’s definitely worth nosing through Buffett’s portfolio to see which stocks he currently holds. And wh

  • A key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slowed in February

    The Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge slowed sharply last month, an encouraging sign in the Fed's yearlong effort to cool price pressures through steadily higher interest rates. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer prices rose 0.3% from January to February, down from a 0.6% increase from December to January. The report also showed that consumer spending rose 0.2% from January to February, a drop from a month earlier but an indication that households are still providing fuel for economic growth.

  • Can I Retire at 65 with $2.5 Million?

    For most people, it will be little or no problem to retire at age 65 if they have $2.5 million in savings. This amount of capital invested prudently is likely to provide sufficient income for a lifestyle comfortable enough to … Continue reading → The post Is $2.5 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Japan's Toyota hands St Petersburg plant over to Russian state

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the Japanese carmaker's factory in St Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. "Toyota's production site in St Petersburg has... been transferred to the state," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

  • Financial world legend sounds alarm over 'biggest bank that's going down'

    Rich Day Company co-founder Robert Kiyosaki dissects why he foresees the Bank of Japan collapsing and the potential implications it could have on the global economy.

  • DWAC Stock Jumps After Donald Trump Indictment

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock, the special purpose acquisition company aiming to take former President Donald Trump's tech and social-media platform public, soared early Friday after a grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump. The grand jury voted to indict Trump Thursday after hearing evidence the former president allegedly paid hush-money to a porn star during the 2016 election. Trump is now expected to come to New York to face the charges.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Nasdaq Tops 12,000 With Inflation Report Due; Big News For Tesla

    The Nasdaq topped 12,000 as the market rallied ahead of the PCE inflation report. The IRS will likely cut EV credits for Tesla's entry-level Model 3.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Devon Energy (DVN). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Nikola, Canoo, Virgin Orbit, Rumble

    Here are some of today's after-hours movers.

  • A Fixed-Income Pro on Where to Park Your Cash During the Banking Tumult

    T. Rowe Price fixed-income manager Cheryl Mickel identifies the best spots to park short-term cash, how to navigate the banking sector, and where the Federal Reserve may be going next.

  • Jared Kushner's PE firm was backed by Emirates, Qatar - NYT

    The Emiratis invested more than $200 million with Kushner's Affinity Partners, while a Qatari entity also put in a similar sum, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the transactions. Kushner, who was also a top adviser to Trump, formed the Miami-based Affinity Partners in 2021, Reuters had reported.

  • US Futures Rise After Inflation Data; Bonds Drift: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures edged higher after a key measure of US inflation stepped down last month by more than expected, and consumer spending stabilized, suggesting the Federal Reserve may be close to the end of its rate-hiking campaign. The dollar pared an advance.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After Delays$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion T

  • BlackBerry (BB) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    BlackBerry (BB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 71.43% and 12.26%, respectively, for the quarter ended February 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • This Citigroup Preferred Yields 10%. Is It Too Good to Be True?

    A Citigroup preferred stock yields about 10%, an unusually good deal. Bank regulations passed in the wake of the financial crisis disallowed trust preferred as a component of Tier 1 bank capital but grandfathered the Citigroup issue. This gives Citigroup an incentive to keep the preferred outstanding.

  • AT&T Stock Dialing Up A Rebound? Key Rating Climbs

    AT&T stock shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

  • Lucid Stock: A High-Risk, High-Reward EV Play

    There’s no doubt, these are challenging times for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID). The luxury EV maker recently announced it will layoff around 1,300 employees – around 18% of its global workforce. The cull is part of the company’s aim to get laser focused on lowering cash burn, amidst restructuring efforts. The workforce reductions are expected to be completed by the end of Q2. Lucid’s issues don’t end there. The company has seen dwindling demand for its luxury electric sedans – priced at a starting

  • Intel Stock Surges. Analyst Says New Chips to Be Ready Sooner.

    The semiconductor maker brings forward timelines for production of next-generation data-center chips.

  • Paypal (PYPL) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.