U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,985.80
    -5.44 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,167.23
    -78.47 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,638.03
    +14.78 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.26
    -13.82 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.26
    -1.83 (-1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.20
    -10.40 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    -0.17 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9560
    -0.1230 (-3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2313
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1710
    -0.1920 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,235.78
    -983.42 (-3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    727.35
    +10.15 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.32
    +46.74 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Supplemental Health Care Appoints Simon Curtis Chief Digital Officer

Supplemental Health Care
·2 min read

Simon Curtis

Simon Curtis, Chief Digital OfficerSupplemental Health Care
Simon Curtis, Chief Digital OfficerSupplemental Health Care

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Supplemental Health Care (SHC), one of the largest healthcare staffing solutions providers in the United States, today announced that Simon Curtis, an experienced leader in digital transformation within the staffing industry, has joined SHC as Chief Digital Officer.

Simon’s proven record of digital transformation leadership, including staffing industry CIO roles at WP International and The Adecco Group, was recognized earlier this year when the World Staffing Awards named Simon a Top Staffing Leader to Watch in 2022.

While at The Adecco Group, Simon successfully oversaw significant evolutions in digital and IT systems. Working with stakeholders in multiple countries, Simon facilitated the global IT transformation of Lee Hecht Harrison (LHH), a global provider of talent acquisition and job recruitment solutions. As CIO of the UK for Adecco, Simon helped the organization move from complex legacy systems and processes to a single core digital platform, serving more than 200 branches, 2,500 colleagues, and paying 25,000 associates per week.

In 2019, Simon moved to the U.S. and assumed the CIO role for The Adecco Group Americas. He continued to focus on digital transformation, championing data and AI, and led transformative technology initiatives across the United States and Latin America.

“We are excited to welcome a leader of Simon’s caliber to SHC,” said Greg Palmer, President and CEO of Supplemental Health Care. “Digital innovation is critical for supporting both healthcare workers and the thousands of schools and healthcare facilities we serve. Simon will be an important part of the future of SHC.”

In his newly created role as Chief Digital Officer of Supplemental Health Care, Simon will facilitate the ongoing evolution of SHC’s complex technology environment and will help the company continue to provide innovative staffing solutions and award-winning service to the healthcare community.

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is a leading healthcare staffing provider that connects caring healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling to better serve patients and students.

SHC is proud to deliver world-class service and career options to our clinicians, a range of dynamic workforce solutions to our clients, and a supportive atmosphere to our corporate teams. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive.

For more information, contact:

Geoff Staub
Supplemental Health Care
770-729-4302
gstaub@shccares.com

Roger Pondel
PondelWilkinson Inc.
310-279-5965
rpondel@pondel.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Shareholder referendum on future of Kohl's heads for finish line

    Shareholders, employees and the Wisconsin business community should know more by day-end May 11 about the future of Kohl’s Corp. that’s arguably has been in play the past four months.

  • DuPont Sustainability Report: Letter From Our Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Alexa Dembek

    Right now, we’re living in the most interconnected world we’ve ever known. Each one of us is linked in some way—by society, culture, opportunity or need; there’s an endless list of possibilities. T...

  • SiriusXM Hires Disney’s Jessica Casano-Antonellis as Head of Communications

    Jessica Casano-Antonellis, after more than four years at Disney where she led PR for Disney+ and Hulu, has joined SiriusXM as SVP and head of communications. Casano-Antonellis succeeds Patrick Reilly, who after 17 years is leaving SiriusXM. Casano-Antonellis reports to CMO Denise Karkos and is responsible for all aspects of the company’s communications function, including […]

  • NORTHCLIFF APPOINTS EXECUTIVES

    Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Ing as President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Luqman Khan as Chief Financial Officer.

  • Mining Veteran Tony Makuch Joins Karora Team as Special Advisor

    Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) (OTCQX: KRRGF) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tony Makuch to the role of Special Advisor to the Corporation. Mr. Makuch brings extensive gold industry management, technical and operating experience, most recently as former CEO and director of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

  • U.S. Foods CEO Satriano to Step Down in Sachem Head Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Foods Holding Corp.’s chief executive officer is stepping down as part of a settlement with Sachem Head Capital Management that will also see the activist investor get three board seats at the company.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippi

  • Exclusive-Sachem Head nears deal to end board challenge against US Foods-sources

    Hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management is in advanced talks to drop a board challenge against US Foods Holding Corp in exchange for three seats on the food distributor's board of directors and the replacement of Chief Executive Officer Pietro Satriano, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. US Foods has struggled to boost profit margins in line with competitors such as Sysco Corp as inflation has surged and supply chains were disrupted during the pandemic. A representative for Sachem Head declined to comment.

  • ISS backs three dissident director candidates in proxy fight at US Foods

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Monday said US Foods Holdings shareholders should vote for three of Sachem Head Capital Management's five nominees, arguing the company would benefit from "closer board oversight". "The dissident has made a case for change, and the issues identified warrant the addition of three dissident nominees who can add supply chain and executive experience, directly represent shareholders, and bring robust public board and relevant industry experience." ISS wrote in its report.

  • Grindr to go public through blank-check company

    Gay-dating app Grindr said late Monday it has agreed to merge with a so-called blank-check company in a deal that values the combined company, to be called Grindr Inc., at $2.1 billion. The business combination with special purpose acquisition company Tiga Acquisition Corp. would raise about $384 million, Grindr said. Its business is a "highly profitable business in early innings of monetization journey," with 2021 revenue at $147 million, up 30% from 2020, and 10.8 million monthly active users

  • Curaleaf's Q1 Results: Is the CEO Shift a Reason to Buy the Stock?

    The newly named CEO displaces a man who will be heading up an intriguing new business unit at the pot company.

  • GEODRILL ANNOUNCES ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS AND EXERCISE OF OPTIONS BY INSIDERS

    Geodrill Limited ("Geodrill" or the "Company") (TSX: GEO), a leading West African based drilling company, announced the voting results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 9, 2022.

  • Ensign Energy Services Inc. Announces the Final 2022 Annual Meeting Board of Director Election Results

    Ensign Energy Services Inc. ("Ensign" or "the Company") (TSX: ESI) is pleased to announce the results of the election of directors held at the Company's annual meeting on May 6, 2022. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated March 18, 2022 was elected as a director. The results of the voting for each individual director are set forth below:

  • Crypto turmoil worsens as Bitcoin plummets below $30,000 and Terra’s stablecoin loses peg and falls to 66 cents

    For crypto, it’s beware the ides of May. Again.

  • Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Seagen CEO goes on leave amid domestic violence allegations

    Seagen Chief Medical Officer Roger Dansey is taking over as interim CEO for the company, which is conducting an investigation with an independent law firm.

  • Hedge fund Tiger Global loses $17 billion due to tech stock rout

    The hedge fund Tiger Global has lost roughly two-thirds of the cumulative gains it's made for investors since its inception in 2001, according to data from an investor that tracks the industry.

  • This Selloff Has Been a Long Time Coming. That Should Make It Less Scary.

    Internet providers to cut prices as Biden pushes access, Goldman Sachs is cutting back on its SPAC business, Fed officials are set to speak ahead of inflation data, and other news to start your day.

  • There Could Be More Downside Ahead for the Stock Market

    The is already in a bear market, and the is likely to do the same, even if it hasn’t met the precise definition of a 20% drop just yet. DeBusschere’s conclusion: “Nobody believes what Powell said Wednesday.”

  • Industrial Gas Demand in Chinese Factory Hub Fell 43% Last Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial demand for natural gas in the factory-heavy province of Jiangsu slumped 43% in April from a year earlier, in another sign of how virus lockdowns are wreaking havoc on China’s economy.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestPhilippine Stocks Fall

  • What's Going On With Chorus Aviation Shares Today

    Chorus Aviation Inc (TSX: CHR) (OTC: CHRRF) price target was raised to C$5 from C$4.75 by RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin. The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares. Spracklin says, while Q1 was mixed, management provided solid new guidance on the back of the Falko acquisition. The analyst adds that the acquisition created the "world's largest lessor focusing on regional aviation," reaffirming a favorable view on the market opportunity and Chorus Aviation's underlying valua