U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,480.63
    +9.56 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,985.41
    -3.43 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,135.00
    -4.75 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,081.26
    +4.79 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.24
    -0.83 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.40
    +18.20 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.29 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1390
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3910
    -0.2050 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,206.11
    +129.12 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.95
    +6.56 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Supplemental Health Care's Chief Operating Officer, Vickie Anenberg, Has Been Named to the Staffing Industry Analysts' Staffing 100 List

·2 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC), a leading healthcare employment agency, announced today that Vickie Anenberg, Chief Operating Officer, has been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Staffing 100 list – a flagship honor recognizing leaders in the staffing industry.

Supplemental Health Care connects caring healthcare &amp; school professionals with opportunities to fulfill their life purpose &#x002013; better serving patients and students. In hospitals, schools, home health, corrections, and everywhere else that care is delivered, we know that when healthcare professionals have the support they deserve &#x002013; miraculous things are possible. Supplemental Health Care: Connections That Fuel Miracles
Supplemental Health Care connects caring healthcare & school professionals with opportunities to fulfill their life purpose – better serving patients and students. In hospitals, schools, home health, corrections, and everywhere else that care is delivered, we know that when healthcare professionals have the support they deserve – miraculous things are possible. Supplemental Health Care: Connections That Fuel Miracles

In its 11th year, the Staffing 100 list is announced as many industries continue to grapple with the ongoing employment challenges of COVID-19 and the Great Resignation. Healthcare employment has been disrupted to an even greater degree with the additional influences of nurse burnout, increased retirements, and an aging population with greater healthcare needs.

As Supplemental Health Care's Chief Operating Officer, Vickie Anenberg has led the company's efforts to support the demand for pandemic patient care while also restructuring the company in unique divisions to address the evolving future of healthcare in critical settings such as home health, schools, corrections, ambulatory care, and behavioral health.

Working to support the growing need for skilled healthcare professionals, Anenberg led SHC to unprecedented growth in 2021, providing more than 5.6 million hours of patient care. Committed to making a difference, Anenberg has been the driving force behind SHC's true impact at the bedside while investing in a culture of caring that promotes diversity and inclusion.

"I'm honored to be named to the Staffing 100 list again," said Anenberg. "The work we do to connect healthcare professionals with the facilities that need them has never been more vital, and I'm proud of the impact we're having in communities across the country."

About Supplemental Health Care
Supplemental Health Care is a leading healthcare staffing provider that connects caring healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling: to better serve patients and students in hospitals, schools, home health, skilled nursing, and other sites of care across the U.S. Supplemental Health Care welcomes all people and celebrates the breadth and diversity of our family.

We're proud to deliver world-class service & career options to our clinicians, a range of dynamic workforce solutions to our clients, and a supportive atmosphere to our corporate teams. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive.

Visit http://www.shccares.com to learn more.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Media Contact:
Geoff Staub
Direct: 770-729-4302 | Ext: 31012
gstaub@shccares.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supplemental-health-cares-chief-operating-officer-vickie-anenberg-has-been-named-to-the-staffing-industry-analysts-staffing-100-list-301484083.html

SOURCE Supplemental Health Care

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's What Employers Are Willing to Do to Keep Workers

    Better retirement plan matching contributions, easier vesting requirements and withdrawal options? There's never been a better time to be a worker who wants to save for the future.

  • California’s Largest Battery Storage Shut Down by Smoke, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. was once again forced to shut down part of California’s biggest battery storage system after some components malfunctioned. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaThe company took offline its 100-megawat

  • Truckers 'willing to work,' insist they're not to blame for supply chain woes

    As a bottlenecked supply chain slows deliveries, truckers have a clear message: we're not at fault.

  • Munger on U.S. tech giants: ‘I want big, strong American companies’

    Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger discusses&nbsp;U.S. Big Tech companies and potential antitrust enforcement.

  • Need more money in retirement? Try a part-time job

    Not everyone has had the chance to save enough for retirement, or they may have plenty of money but find themselves bored—a part-time job can help in either of those instances. Retirement tip of the week: If you’re worried you’re taking too much money out of your retirement accounts, or you’re looking to amplify what you’ve already saved, consider taking on a part-time job or gig work to generate extra cash flow. A job in retirement, even if it’s only for a few hours a week, can bring retirees plenty of perks.

  • Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

    Retirement accounts held at Gemini were hit during a Feb. 8 exploit. The crypto IRA firm has yet to say much but victims estimate millions of dollars were moved.

  • World’s Most-Important Oil Price Tops $100, Signals More to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Forget the futures market, the world’s most important oil price just smashed through $100 a barrel with every sign it is going to push higher. Most Read from BloombergStocks Rebound as Fed Minutes Bring No Surprises: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxU.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateDated Brent, the price of ca

  • Buffett's Berkshire extends board shuffle as Tom Murphy resigns

    Murphy had been a Berkshire director since 2003. His departure followed the 2020 exit from the board of Bill Gates, another friend of Buffett's and co-founder of Microsoft Corp, after 16 years of service.

  • Altria says judge has dismissed lawsuit over Juul investment

    Tobacco giant Altria said Tuesday that an administrative law judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit alleging the company's partnership with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs amounted to an anticompetitive agreement that hurt consumers.

  • You’re about to get a raise, and you’ll probably be really disappointed

    In order to attract and retain workers in the currently tight labor market, nearly half of employers are coughing up 2022 raises that top 3%.

  • A Successful Retirement Requires Planning, Commitment and Savings

    If you've been kicking this can down the road, now is the time to start setting money aside for your later years.

  • Ford picks a lead contractor for its Kentucky battery plant project — but it's looking for more

    Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has picked a contractor to lead the construction of twin electric vehicle battery production plants in Kentucky. Barton Malow, a Southfield, Michigan-based contractor with automotive industry expertise, will lead the project, according to Greg Christensen, electrical vehicle footprint director at Ford. It has also tapped Gray Construction, out of Lexington, Kentucky, as a partner on the project and it's looking for more local contractors as the project moves forward.

  • Permian Roughneck Shortage Clouds Outlook for Oil Output Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil drillers set to increase U.S. production in the coming years face considerable headwinds from labor shortages in America’s most prolific shale patch, according to industry consultants Evercore ISI.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spre

  • China courts freeze $157 million of Evergrande assets over missed construction payments

    A Chinese court has ordered the freezing of 640.4 million yuan ($101 million) in assets held by a subsidiary of China Evergrande Group, according to a filing by contractor Shanghai Construction Group. State-owned Shanghai Construction, which sued the Evergrande unit in the southwestern city of Chengdu in December for overdue construction fees, cited the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court ruling that the assets to be frozen will include bank deposits and real estate. Separately, Shanghai Construction Group said last week a local court in Guangzhou has frozen 361.5 million yuan of assets of a different Evergrande unit in the central province of Jiangsu for overdue payments.

  • What Happens if Starbucks China Problem Gets Bigger?

    Starbucks has major growth ambitions and those ambitions are tied directly to its expansion in China. The coffee chain has accelerated its growth plans in China in recent years and has said that it wants 6,000 stores in the country of 1.5 billion people by 2022. But to be successful in China, Starbucks needs to do more than sling coffee beans.

  • EIA data show an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies, but gasoline stockpiles decline

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 11. On average, analysts had forecast a decline of 200,000 barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts.

  • Sandy Hook families settle with gun maker Remington for $73 million

    The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators in 2012.

  • JPMorgan Is the First Bank Into the Metaverse, Looks at Business Opportunities

    The Wall Street bank has opened a lounge in blockchain-based Decentraland.