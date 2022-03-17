Supplemented and amended draft resolutions prepared by the Management Board for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 30 March 2022
Taking into account the supervisory authority's recommendations for the presentation of financial statements in the ESEF format in a separate annex and supplementing the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders with an item regarding election of a member of the Supervisory Council, together with the nomination of a candidate by the Management Board, supplemented and amended draft resolutions proposed by the Management Board for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 30 March 2022 are being provided.
IMPORTANT. PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS PROFIT ALLOCATION DRAFT MAY NOT BE USED AS A BASIS FOR INVESTMENT DECISIONS ON THE BANK'S SHARES, AS THERE IS A POSSIBILITY THAT WHILE MONITORING THE GEOPOLITICAL SITUATION AND ASSESSING ITS POTENTIAL IMPACT ON THE BANK'S SUSTAINABLE FULFILMENT OF ITS CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY REQUIREMENTS, THIS PROFIT ALLOCATION DRAFT MAY BE AMENDED BY THE DECISION OF THE BANK'S MANAGEMENT BOARD, TAKEN NO LATER THAN 22 MARCH 2022, AS REGARDS THE ALLOCATION OF PROFIT TO THE DIVIDENDS.
Please also note that the procedure for advance written ballot voting has been established, i.e. the ballot papers shall only be filled in and submitted to the Bank only from 23 March 2022, i.e. after the Bank's Management Board may have reconsidered the draft allocation of profits (by 22 March 2022 at the latest) and, following this reconsideration, a respective amended draft decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders may be published.
Agenda issue
Resolution
1
Presentation of the consolidated annual report
Resolution on this item shall not be adopted, the consolidated annual report with annexes (Report on the Bank’s Governance, Socially Responsible Activity Report and Remuneration Report) is provided in Annex 1.
2
Presentation of the audit company's conclusion
Resolution on this item shall not be adopted, the audit company’s conclusion is provided in Annex 1.
3
Comments and proposals of the Supervisory Council
Resolution on this item shall not be adopted.
4
Approval of the financial statements for 2021
To approve the set of the financial statements for 2021.
5
Allocation of the Bank's profit
To approve the allocation of the Bank's profit.
6
Acquisition of the Bank’s own shares
To acquire Bank's own shares under the following conditions:
7
Election of an audit company and determination of the remuneration for the audit company
1. To elect the independent audit company KPMG Baltics, UAB for the audit of the consolidated and annual financial statements of the Bank and the Group for the years 2022 and 2023.
8
Approval of the Remuneration Policy
To approve the Bank’s Remuneration Policy.
9
Approval of the Rules for Granting shares
To approve the Rules for Granting shares.
10
Election of a member of the Supervisory Council
1. To elect the candidate from the nominees with the largest number of votes to the Bank's Supervisory Council.
Annexes:
Independent auditor's report, financial statements, and annual report as of 31 December 2021.
Financial statements as of 31 December 2021 in the ESEF format (sb-2021-12-31-en.zip).
Extract from the minutes of the meeting of the Supervisory Council as of 8 March 2022 regarding the comments and proposals to the General Meeting of Shareholders.
Draft Profit Allocation.
Extract of the minutes of the Audit Committee meeting as of 19 January 2022 on making a recommendation to the Management Board on the selection of an audit company.
Draft Remuneration Policy.
Draft Rules for Granting Shares.
Information on the candidate proposed by the Management Board for the independent members of the Supervisory Council.
