supplier.io Names Global SaaS Leader Aylin Basom as New CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth Amidst Demand for Supplier Diversity

·3 min read

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- supplier.io, the leading SaaS provider of supplier diversity management, announced that Aylin Basom was named as the company's new chief executive officer. Basom joins the supplier.io team as the company expands to meet enterprise demand for supplier diversity solutions that ensure equitable spend across suppliers. Founder Neeraj Shah will partner with Basom, continuing to drive innovation in supplier diversity, and serve on supplier.io's board of directors.

Aylin Basom, CEO, supplier.io
Aylin Basom, CEO, supplier.io

"supplier.io has the market-leading SaaS supplier diversity management platform, an excellent team and the right customer focus – more than 60% of the Fortune 50 already use supplier.io to ensure diverse and equitable spend across their base of vendors and suppliers," said Basom. "We also have a great opportunity to empower companies, so they can significantly increase their use of diverse suppliers. I am excited to join a mission-driven organization and have the opportunity to make a social and economic impact in diverse communities."

Basom brings more than 15 years of experience in software, working with global customers, building high-performing teams and delivering SaaS solutions to companies across industries and markets. She has served in various executive leadership roles, driving significant revenue growth from both direct and indirect channels. And, Basom has extensive industry knowledge and a proven track record for leading growth-oriented business strategy and great customer experiences.

Most recently, Basom served as the chief customer officer of the Americas at Infor, a global leader in enterprise software. Prior to that she held a variety of leadership roles, including as a general manager for a business unit with SaaS solutions that encompassed learning management systems, talent selection and human resource services delivery platforms. Prior to that, she was the head of Global Sales and Strategic Partnerships for OutMatch HCM (now Harver).

Basom was named among the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology in 2020 and 2021 by the National Diversity Council, and is a member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO).

Stage Set for Rapid Growth Under New CEO
Basom joins the company at a time of accelerated growth, as organizations look to enhance inclusion, corporate social responsibility, and overall supplier and vendor performance. In 2021 alone, supplier.io helped more than 550 customers implement and better manage their supplier diversity programs.

"Aylin brings a wealth of experience and passion to our team," said Shah. "Throughout her career, she has championed diversity in her organizations. Her experience in growing and scaling customer-focused teams make her an invaluable asset to supplier.io as we prepare for rapid expansion. I'm delighted to welcome Aylin to our team to further our mission to increase supplier diversity."

"Aylin brings dynamic energy and diverse experiences in leading successful SaaS businesses across a variety of industries and roles," said Ran Ding, partner, Norwest Venture Partners, and supplier.io board member. "The demand for supplier diversity and data continues to be on a steep rise, and we could not be more excited to welcome Aylin as supplier.io embarks on its next phase of growth."

About supplier.io
supplier.io is the leading SaaS provider of solutions that enable companies to manage, optimize, and scale their supplier diversity programs. Working as a trusted advisor to the supplier diversity community, supplier.io's mission is to support every program by providing innovative and superior end-to-end supplier diversity solutions. Equipped with unparalleled data intelligence, superior technology and expert guidance, supplier.io's customers can establish and advance their supplier diversity initiatives effectively and strategically. For more information, visit www.supplier.io.

