U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,859.11
    +61.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,836.74
    +337.12 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,199.12
    +246.50 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.16
    +47.76 (+2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.88
    -0.44 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.70
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.27
    -0.07 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0087 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    -0.1260 (-2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1454
    +0.0172 (+1.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1020
    -0.9180 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,073.95
    +712.54 (+3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.07
    +23.67 (+5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Supply Chain 2.0 Will be Greener and Driven by Data, Say Industry Leaders

·5 min read

Energy and Supply Chain Leaders Gathered for Prologis' GROUNDBREAKERS 2022 in NYC

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today hosted its annual GROUNDBREAKERS thought leadership forum featuring leaders in global commerce, energy, logistics and supply chain transformation at The Shed in New York's Hudson Yards.

To kick off the day, Prologis Co-founder and CEO Hamid R. Moghadam and Dave Clark, co-CEO of Flexport and former CEO of Amazon Consumer Worldwide, engaged in conversation with Susie Gharib, anchor and senior special correspondent Fortune. The three examined the once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a customer-centric, transparent, and high-performance global supply chain, and discussed the current economic environment.

Clark shared insight on successfully managing a company while facing challenging economic headwinds: "You really have to focus on the thing that's most important to the customer and most important to future growth so that when you come out the other side, you're ready to take an outside share of whatever the new world is going to be. For us, that's a big technology investment over the next year or two."

Going beyond the economy, conversations focused on the supply chain's role in the global climate future. Multiple companies and countries have committed to climate action over the next three decades with commitment to get to net zero emissions before 2050 – including Prologis.

With this as the backdrop, Annette Clayton, CEO North America of Schneider Electric, Moghadam and Gharib had a wide-ranging discussion about the impact of these climate commitments as well as the opportunities, challenges and progress energy transformation hold for today and in the future.

"Our customers are serious about ESG and the larger ones have very sophisticated approaches to it. But the vast majority of our customers are small and medium with one or two locations," said Moghadam, reflecting on the customer value of sustainability. "They don't have a chief sustainability officer, they don't have big enough staff to do this, so they really look to us and other players in the supply chain to provide it to them."

Clayton was clear that she views sustainability as a business imperative.

"If you're on a board or an investor at a company that's not working on decarbonization, what does that really say about the resilience of your particular enterprise?" Clayton asked. "I would contend if we cycle out 10 years, maybe 20 years, that enterprise may not be viable if they don't have some sort of decarbonization plan."

As companies look to bridge economies and upskill their workforces, technology continues to be a driving force in companies' capital investment, human resource and supply chain strategies. Businesses are exploring creative ways to use automation, artificial intelligence-driven predictive analytics and drones to enhance visibility across the supply chain, agreed the group of experts discussing the future of fulfillment at Tuesday's forum. Moderated by New York Times contributor Ben Ryder Howe, the panel featured Beta Technologies COO Blain Newton, Fort Robotics Founder and CEO Samuel Reeves, and Kyslinger Consulting CEO Ron Kyslinger.

"We see automation clearly as a future opportunity, but we think the [opportunity for] technology now is to create efficiencies in throughput and build capacity in the network," said Newton.

Wall Street Journal logistics reporter Liz Young moderated a conversation about powering a sustainable future with Exelon President and COO Calvin Butler, AlphaStruxture, CEO Juan Macias and National Grid New York President Rudolph Wynter. The group talked about importance of ensuring equitable access to clean energy and how partnerships with utilities can help progress towards the clean energy future.

"We have to make sure this energy transition is clean, fair and affordable…how do we make sure no communities get left behind in this transition?" Wynter said. "It's the end of 2022, and we're still talking about some people who don't have broadband access. We can't have the same thing happen on the energy transition."

Innovation was the theme of Bryan Walsh, editor of Vox's Future Perfect, discussion with Carl Haney, The Estee Lauder Companies EVP of Global Research & Development, Innovation; Adam Grosser, Up.Partners Chairman and Managing Partner; and Lesley Slaton Brown, HP's Chief Diversity Officer. Consumers and the global workforce are the drivers behind a new era of innovation, they agreed, and companies are making significant investments to remain at the forefront.

"Innovation requires diversity. That is looking at things from multiple angles. You have to be able to welcome all perspectives into the thought process, into the conversation," said Brown.

World-renowned chef and founder of World Central Kitchen, José Andrés, and star of the Emmy-nominated documentary, "We Feed People," wrapped up the event. Andrés in conversation with Tracy Ward, managing director of global marketing at Prologis, entertained and inspired the audience with stories of how his family and childhood set him on his path to change the world through food. The chef said innovative thinking and partnerships with local restaurants, farmers and community leaders play a huge role in the success of his work responding to major world disasters – and emphasized those same strategies can help strengthen the supply chain.

He told the crowd that decision making is a key aspect of impactful leadership: "The worst decision we ever make is the one we don't take," said Andres. "When you are making a decision, you are moving. If you realize that that's not the perfect [decision] its' okay, because you're moving, you're able to change course and you can achieve whatever you want. If you don't make the decision, my friend, people will go hungry."

Hundreds gathered in-person, and thousands virtually, for the forum, which included additional LinkedIn Live half-time and post-show commentary.

ABOUT PROLOGIS

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.0 billion square feet (97 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,800 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

Prologis. (PRNewsFoto/Prologis, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/Prologis, Inc.)
Prologis. (PRNewsFoto/Prologis, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/Prologis, Inc.)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supply-chain-2-0-will-be-greener-and-driven-by-data-say-industry-leaders-301659225.html

SOURCE Prologis, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why PayPal Stock Was Climbing on Tuesday

    Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were up 6.7% as of 11:50 a.m. ET today after Amazon announced it would offer Venmo as a payment option to U.S. customers in time for Black Friday. PayPal acquired the peer-to-peer payment service through the acquisition of Braintree in 2013. This is good news for PayPal, whichhas seen its share price fall 53% this year over slowing growth.

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • Chipotle earnings: 'May be time to call the bottom on restaurant margins,' analyst says

    Morningstar Equity Analyst Sean Dunlop joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Chipotle's latest earnings miss alongside a revenue miss, the restaurant chain's sales growth, pricing trends on menu items, and growth forecasts for store expansions.

  • West Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative for First Time in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in West Texas dipped below zero for the first time since 2020 as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, trapping supplies in the region. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersStock Surge Is Pared After Hours on Tech Earnings: M

  • GE CEO sees 'choppier' operating environment next year

    General Electric Co's Chief Executive Larry Culp on Tuesday warned companies are likely to face a "choppier" operating environment next year, but expressed confidence that his company would be able to work its way through it. The International Monetary Fund this month further cut its 2023 global growth forecasts, warning that colliding pressures from inflation, war-driven energy and food crises and sharply higher interest rates were pushing the world to the brink of a recession and threatening financial market stability. Culp, however, said a ramp-up in the aerospace industry following a strong recovery in air travel, coupled with a push worldwide to reduce carbon footprints and a growing demand for better healthcare will help GE deal with operating challenges.

  • Too young for Medicare? Try one of these 5 health insurance options instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • The Jack & Coke cocktail could be a home run, analyst says

    This new boozy product may be a win for Coca-Cola.

  • Adidas has ‘really broken trust with their customers’ amid Kanye West saga: Expert

    Angeli Gianchandani, practitioner in residence at the University of New Haven, and Williams Trading Senior Equity Analyst Sam Poser join Yahoo Finance Live to detail how many major companies are severing financial ties to rapper Kanye West following his antisemitic remarks.&nbsp;

  • Depleting strategic oil reserves could prove ‘painful in the months to come’: Saudi energy minister

    Without naming the U.S., Saudi Arabia's energy minister says the depletion of emergency crude reserves could become “painful in the months to come.”

  • Exclusive-Boeing shores up Defense unit leadership after delays

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co has appointed a senior troubleshooter to help turn around loss-making programs at its Defense, Space & Security (BDS) division in what some sources view as a potential template for future efforts to fix wider industrial woes. Steve Parker, head of Boeing's bomber and fighter programs as well as its St Louis defense plants, has been promoted to the new role of chief operating officer for the division, which makes up almost half of Boeing revenues, industry sources said. A Boeing spokesperson confirmed last week's appointment, which has not been announced publicly.

  • Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable

    At WSJ Tech Live, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger discusses the need of the U.S. and Europe to rebalance supply chains in the interest of national security. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.— Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said that recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China.

  • U.S. nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer

    U.S. exports of nitrogen fertilizers jumped to a multi-year high this summer after surging natural gas prices in Europe drove up costs of producing the crop nutrient there, making U.S. shipments more competitive. The brisk U.S. sales highlight the far-reaching effect of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy supplies. Russia, under financial sanctions, is a major producer of fertilizer and natural gas, key in making nitrogen products to boost yields of corn and other crops.

  • UPS Earnings Rise as Higher Prices Offset Shipping Slowdown

    The delivery company says the average revenue per piece is up 8.6%, while the overall shipping volume is down 2.1%.

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • First outsider CEO at UPS charts new course for delivery giant

    United Parcel Service's first outsider chief executive is zeroing in on lucrative healthcare business and package-tracking technology as she tweaks the world's biggest delivery firm's strategy to navigate a cooling global economy. CEO Carol Tomé took the helm in June 2020 as UPS was grappling with a surge in pandemic-fueled e-commerce deliveries that were swamping drivers and hammering profit. Now, with e-commerce demand ebbing and global economies downshifting, Tomé is revising the company mantra to "Better and Bolder."

  • Amazon on track to accept Venmo payments by Black Friday

    Tech editor Dan Howley details Amazon's timeline to be able to accept Venmo payments by this year's Black Friday shopping event.

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Oil Stock Nears Buy Point As Profit Soars

    Occidental Petroleum, a Warren Buffett favorite, is approaching a buy point as profitability rises ahead of Q3 earnings.

  • Media companies continue mass layoffs, 'House of the Dragon' sets HBO viewership records

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal details how many media companies are bracing for the upcoming quarter with job cuts even as HBO sets viewership records with "House of the Dragon."

  • IBM, Lenovo, Cisco and Wolfspeed lead the charge for innovation in the Triangle – discover the brains behind it all

    In just fiscal 2022 alone, companies such as IBM, Lenovo, Wolfspeed and Cisco Systems have been assigned hundreds of patents that involved participation by inventors in the Triangle. Here's who the inventors are.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.