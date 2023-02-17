Supply Chain Analytics Global Market to Reach $28.3 Billion by 2030: Growing Need to Improve Supply Chain Efficiency Widens Opportunities
Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics
Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Analytics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Supply Chain Analytics estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Sales & Operations Planning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.7% CAGR and reach US$11.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Planning & Procurement segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
The Supply Chain Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.7% and 11.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
Birst, Inc.
Capgemini SE
Genpact Ltd.
IBM Corporation
Kinaxis Inc.
MicroStrategy, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
SAS Institute, Inc.
Tableau Software, Inc.
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
192
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$10.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$28.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
13.6%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Supply Chain Analytics Market: Overview & Outlook
Supply Chain Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Need to Improve Supply Chain Efficiency Widens Opportunities
Emphasis on Effective Supply Chain Management Augurs Well
Digital Transformation of the Supply Chain: Cornerstone for Future Growth
Relevance of Supplier Performance Gives Impetus to Market Expansion
Importance of Demand Analysis & Forecasts Aids Growth
Role of Inventory Management in Smooth Functioning of Business
AI & ML Seek Role in Supply Chain Strategies
Concerns Over Data Security: Major Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
