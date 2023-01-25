U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

Supply chain analytics market size to increase by USD 10,121.6 million: North America will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supply Chain Analytics Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 20.07% and register an incremental growth of USD 10,121.6 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Supply Chain Analytics Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global supply chain analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The need to increase operational efficiency, reduce the cost of maintaining supply chains in enterprises, and modernize logistics and warehouse operations is driving the demand for supply chain analytics in the US.

Company Profiles

The supply chain analytics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Cloudera Inc: The company offers supply chain analytics through which we learn about trends in the retail, manufacturing, and supply chain industries, and how decision-makers can apply new data sources and technologies.

  • Datameer Inc: The company offers supply chain analytics which involves making data-driven decisions in order to improve operational and tactical efficiency between vendor touchpoints.

  • Infor Inc: The company offers supply chain analytics that modernizes the supply chain with smart and connected analytics.

  • International Business Machines Corp: The company offers supply chain analytics which represents the ability to make data-driven decisions, based on a summary of relevant, trusted data, often using visualization in the form of graphs, charts and other means.

  • Manhattan Associates Inc: The company offers supply chain analytics which accelerates speed to business values.

  • MicroStrategy Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • QlikTech international AB

  • RELEX Oy

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • Savi Technology Inc.

  • Software AG

  • Tableau Software LLC

  • TARGIT AS

  • TIBCO Software Inc.

  • Voxware Inc.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increased need to improve business processes, rising demand for omnichannel retailing, and the increasing need to improve supply chain visibility. However, the implementation challenges are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and others. The retail segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, Africa, and South America. North America held the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:

Business Continuity Management Solutions Market by Deployment, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The business continuity management solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 778.32 million. The growing demand for business continuity management solutions from various industries is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as system integration and interoperability issues may impede the market growth.

Prison Management Systems Market by Deployment, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The prison management systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 350.64 million. The innovative upgrades to the software are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high implementation and maintenance costs may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this supply chain analytics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the supply chain analytics market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the supply chain analytics market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the supply chain analytics market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of supply chain analytics market vendors

Supply Chain Analytics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

178

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.07%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 10121.6 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

14.09

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

American Software Inc., Antuit Inc., Axway Software SA, Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Manhattan Associates Inc., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, RELEX Oy, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Savi Technology Inc., Software AG, Tableau Software LLC, TARGIT AS, TIBCO Software Inc., and Voxware Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global supply chain analytics market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Antuit Inc.

  • 12.4 Cloudera Inc.

  • 12.5 Datameer Inc.

  • 12.6 Infor Inc.

  • 12.7 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.8 Manhattan Associates Inc.

  • 12.9 MicroStrategy Inc.

  • 12.10 Oracle Corp.

  • 12.11 QlikTech international AB

  • 12.12 RELEX Oy

  • 12.13 SAP SE

  • 12.14 SAS Institute Inc.

  • 12.15 Software AG

  • 12.16 Tableau Software LLC

  • 12.17 TIBCO Software Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supply-chain-analytics-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-10-121-6-million-north-america-will-account-for-39-of-the-markets-growth-during-the-forecast-period---technavio-301729101.html

SOURCE Technavio

