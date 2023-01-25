Supply chain analytics market size to increase by USD 10,121.6 million: North America will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supply Chain Analytics Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 20.07% and register an incremental growth of USD 10,121.6 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global supply chain analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The need to increase operational efficiency, reduce the cost of maintaining supply chains in enterprises, and modernize logistics and warehouse operations is driving the demand for supply chain analytics in the US.
Company Profiles
The supply chain analytics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Cloudera Inc: The company offers supply chain analytics through which we learn about trends in the retail, manufacturing, and supply chain industries, and how decision-makers can apply new data sources and technologies.
Datameer Inc: The company offers supply chain analytics which involves making data-driven decisions in order to improve operational and tactical efficiency between vendor touchpoints.
Infor Inc: The company offers supply chain analytics that modernizes the supply chain with smart and connected analytics.
International Business Machines Corp: The company offers supply chain analytics which represents the ability to make data-driven decisions, based on a summary of relevant, trusted data, often using visualization in the form of graphs, charts and other means.
Manhattan Associates Inc: The company offers supply chain analytics which accelerates speed to business values.
MicroStrategy Inc.
Oracle Corp.
QlikTech international AB
RELEX Oy
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
Savi Technology Inc.
Software AG
Tableau Software LLC
TARGIT AS
TIBCO Software Inc.
Voxware Inc.
To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increased need to improve business processes, rising demand for omnichannel retailing, and the increasing need to improve supply chain visibility. However, the implementation challenges are hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and others. The retail segment accounted for the largest share of the market.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, Africa, and South America. North America held the largest share of the market.
Related Reports:
Business Continuity Management Solutions Market by Deployment, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The business continuity management solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 778.32 million. The growing demand for business continuity management solutions from various industries is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as system integration and interoperability issues may impede the market growth.
Prison Management Systems Market by Deployment, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The prison management systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 350.64 million. The innovative upgrades to the software are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high implementation and maintenance costs may impede the market growth.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this supply chain analytics market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the supply chain analytics market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the supply chain analytics market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the supply chain analytics market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of supply chain analytics market vendors
Supply Chain Analytics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
178
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.07%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 10121.6 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
14.09
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
American Software Inc., Antuit Inc., Axway Software SA, Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Manhattan Associates Inc., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, RELEX Oy, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Savi Technology Inc., Software AG, Tableau Software LLC, TARGIT AS, TIBCO Software Inc., and Voxware Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global supply chain analytics market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Deployment
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Deployment
7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Antuit Inc.
12.4 Cloudera Inc.
12.5 Datameer Inc.
12.6 Infor Inc.
12.7 International Business Machines Corp.
12.8 Manhattan Associates Inc.
12.9 MicroStrategy Inc.
12.10 Oracle Corp.
12.11 QlikTech international AB
12.12 RELEX Oy
12.13 SAP SE
12.14 SAS Institute Inc.
12.15 Software AG
12.16 Tableau Software LLC
12.17 TIBCO Software Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supply-chain-analytics-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-10-121-6-million-north-america-will-account-for-39-of-the-markets-growth-during-the-forecast-period---technavio-301729101.html
SOURCE Technavio