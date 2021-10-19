U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,492.75
    +15.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,230.00
    +97.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,330.00
    +39.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,275.10
    +10.40 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.41
    +0.97 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.70
    +14.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.49 (+2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1670
    +0.0052 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.07
    -0.23 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3816
    +0.0089 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1100
    -0.2020 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,297.75
    +1,339.14 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.19
    +1.56 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.23
    +3.40 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Supply chain-focused insurtech startup BondAval lands $7M from Octopus Ventures

Catherine Shu
·2 min read

For independent retailers, inventory financing is often a complicated and lengthy process that ties up their working capital. BondAval, an insurtech startup with offices in London and Austin, Texas, is focused on helping them access better credit terms while providing assurance to suppliers that they will be paid on time.

The company announced today it has raised $7 million led by Octopus Ventures, with participation from Expa and returning investors Insurtech Gateway, TrueSight Ventures and founders like Monzo and GoCardless’s Tom Blomfield, ComplyAdvantage’s Charlie Delingpole and Entrepreneur First’s Matt Clifford.

BondAval’s flagship product is MicroBonds, currently available in the United States and United Kingdom. Meant as an alternative to traditional bank guarantees and collateral-based instruments, which can take months to secure, Microbonds are non-cancellable exposure coverage policies that use a credit risk engine, don’t require collateral and are available almost instantly online. Merchants buy MicroBonds to guarantee they will fulfill a contract with a wholesaler. If a merchant needs to file a claim, it is also processed and paid out almost immediately, reducing their business risks.

BondAval founders Tom Powell and Sam Damoussi
BondAval founders Tom Powell and Sam Damoussi

BondAval founders Tom Powell and Sam Damoussi

BondAval was created in 2020 by co-founders Tom Powell and Sam Damoussi, who believe that giving all businesses, regardless of their size, access to affordable investment-grade payment security can fortify the entire supply chain, helping SMEs compete on a more even playing field with large corporations.

MicroBonds are backed by Hamilton and Beat Capital Insurance Services in the U.S., and Arch Capital Group and Hamilton Insurance Group in the U.K.

The new funding, which brings BondAval’s total raised to $9 million, will be used on growth, hiring and building its technology and provisioning services.

In a statement, Octopus Ventures’ fintech investor Tosin Agbabiaka said, “For decades, companies looking to guarantee future transactions were forced to stomach high costs, significant collateral requirements, and a slow, analogue process. BondAval’s technology changes that, applying surety to micro B2B transactions to transform the cost structure of the product.”

Twinco Capital scores €3M for its supply chain finance solution

Danish startup Responsibly raises $2M to benchmark supply chains on climate, diversity

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • SEC releases 45-page report on Gamestop

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the major takeaways from the SEC report.&nbsp;

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Nio Day 2021 To Be Held Dec. 18: What You Need To Know

    NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)'s annual Nio Day event, where the electric vehicle manufacturer makes key product and service announcements, is set for December. What Happened: The company confirmed on the Nio app as well as its Weibo account that Nio Day 2021 will held at the Olympic Sports Center in Suzhou, China on Dec. 18. Suzhou was announced as the host city by Nio in late July following a multi-step selection process. Suzhou is a city located west of Shanghai, and is close to Zhejiang and Jiangsu pr

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Rally Strengthens; 3 Tech Titans In New Buy Zones

    Dow Jones futures were little changed early Tuesday with the Bitcoin ETF slated to debut. Tesla stock is nearing all-time highs.

  • 7 Stocks Paying Super-Size Dividends Are Actually Doing Great

    What's the use of an S&P 500 stock paying a giant dividend — like AT&T — if you're only going to miss out on price gains?

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • 5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Progenity, Vinco Ventures And More

    Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with new retail traders looking for the next GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price. Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look

  • New bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168,000, analyst asserts

    Bitcoin's price could catch a serious boost from a new ETF, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Not Selling Anytime Soon

    Admittedly, I don't have many stocks in my portfolio that pay high dividend yields. My positions tend to focus more on growth than on dividends. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is only one dividend increase away from becoming a Dividend King -- S&P 500 members with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.

  • Intel earnings are just an appetizer ahead of the real meal next month

    Intel Corp. is expected to announce a bounce-back in data-center sales Thursday, but any rebound is likely to get pushed aside as Wall Street looks for answers to bigger questions.

  • Don't give up on the bull case just yet: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These companies give investors diverse exposure to the EV sector with the potential for long-term rewards.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) Shares?

    Every investor in fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally...

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Dividend Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Dividend Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is one of the most well-known hedge fund managers on Wall Street. The portfolio of his […]

  • Wise revenue gains 25% in Q2 as money transfer customers jump

    LONDON (Reuters) -Money transfer company Wise Plc said on Tuesday that its revenue was 132.8 million pounds ($182.97 million) in the second quarter, a rise of 25% from the same period last year. Wise, which listed on the London Stock Market in July, said in a trading update that the growth was due to a rise in customer numbers attracted in part by lower prices.

  • Solar Stocks Rebound; Analyst Offers 3 Names to Buy

    Energy prices have been going up, as a large part of an inflationary trend that has been gathering speed in recent months. Oil and gas prices are up significantly; natural gas has more than doubled since the spring, while crude oil prices are by about one third. The immediate result is higher prices at the pump – gasoline is up by more than $1 per gallon, on average. But we’re heading into winter, and higher fuel prices promise higher heating costs just as the cold weather is getting started. Gi