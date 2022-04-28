Supply Chain Innovator Verusen Partners with Daivergent to Create Jobs in AI for People on the Autism Spectrum

Verusen

Verusen embraces DEI, celebrates Autism Acceptance Month by supporting career opportunities for neurodiverse employees

ATLANTA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the supply chain marketplace is expected to reach $16.7B globally by 2027 , human augmentation remains a critical component to success. This is why global supply chain innovator Verusen , and public benefit corporation for persons with autism and neurodiversity Daivergent , today unveiled their formal partnership to create innovative career opportunities in data and AI for neurodiverse workers.



As part of this partnership, Verusen is tapping a number of Daivergent’s candidates as data experts to assist with machine learning processes and further its mission of revolutionizing the way supply chains work. Employees trained by Daivergent tackle the seemingly impossible challenges of further developing AI and machine learning, specifically as they correlate to solving supply chain issues. Daivergent annotators provide significant value to Verusen by sharing annotations and training data for new and exploratory AI tasks, which improve outcomes.

Verusen Founder and CEO Paul Noble and Daivergent Co-Founder and CEO Byran Dai met through SAP.iO Foundries, SAP’s startup innovation program. They formed a special connection as both business leaders have family members on the autism spectrum.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Daivergent and Byran, who leads an exceptional talent pool,” said Paul Noble, founder and CEO, Verusen. “Our partnership underscores the tremendous value this high potential but underutilized talent population provides and dispels the common misconception that AI takes jobs away. Daivergent trained Verusen employees are helping us solve the complex challenges the supply chain industry faces through the sophisticated use of existing data, and it’s a massive task. The result is a win-win partnership that underscores our commitment to ensuring and recognizing the value that diversity, equity, and inclusion bring to our company.”

Verusen leverages AI to simplify the supply chain’s most significant challenges, helping companies find the perfect balance of capital and risk for their materials supply, and enabling them to increase the reliability and resiliency of their operations.

“Our teams are highly skilled at generating training data for AI and Machine Learning applications. Paul and the entire Verusen team recognized the talent of our highly skilled data specialists who are uniquely adept at complex, detail-oriented labeling tasks bringing additional scale to our mission,” said Byran Dai, CEO and Co-Founder of Daivergent. “The multi-faceted benefits of matching candidates on the spectrum with highly intricate work is rewarding and boosts business and productivity. We look forward to growing the program and satisfaction of all involved by working with Verusen to help solve supply chain industry challenges.”

“We know that a diverse and inclusive ecosystem drives better innovation for our customers,” said Alexa Gorman, SVP & Head of SAP.iO Foundries & Intrapreneurship at SAP. “Paul and Byran are passionate and dedicated to building an inclusive tech ecosystem that advances employee success and customer satisfaction. We are delighted that we could help foster this critical partnership through our global ecosystem.”

To learn more about the partnership, please see the video here .

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading Supply Chain Intelligence provider focused on helping global manufacturers streamline their supply and materials management strategy. Verusen utilizes advanced data science and artificial intelligence to harmonize disparate material data across multiple enterprise systems in order to provide complex supply chains with material truth for supply and inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation that organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

About Daivergent

Daivergent is a technology platform that allows companies to fulfill data requests and recruit contingent talent at scale by matching them to a uniquely-suited workforce — adults with autism and neurodiversity. Founded in 2017, Daivergent is the first all-virtual job training program globally and serves as the bridge between 21st-century employers and the neurodivergent and disability communities. Visit Daivergent.com for more information.

