U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,224.00
    +43.75 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,408.00
    +182.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,186.50
    +177.50 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.60
    +17.50 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.72
    -0.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.80
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.39 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0505
    -0.0053 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    +0.0590 (+2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    30.20
    -3.32 (-9.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2449
    -0.0092 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7310
    +2.2870 (+1.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,488.93
    +576.62 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.99
    +23.07 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.50
    +64.89 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Supply Chain Innovator Verusen Partners with Daivergent to Create Jobs in AI for People on the Autism Spectrum

Verusen
·4 min read
Verusen
Verusen

Verusen embraces DEI, celebrates Autism Acceptance Month by supporting career opportunities for neurodiverse employees

ATLANTA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the supply chain marketplace is expected to reach $16.7B globally by 2027, human augmentation remains a critical component to success. This is why global supply chain innovator Verusen, and public benefit corporation for persons with autism and neurodiversity Daivergent, today unveiled their formal partnership to create innovative career opportunities in data and AI for neurodiverse workers.

As part of this partnership, Verusen is tapping a number of Daivergent’s candidates as data experts to assist with machine learning processes and further its mission of revolutionizing the way supply chains work. Employees trained by Daivergent tackle the seemingly impossible challenges of further developing AI and machine learning, specifically as they correlate to solving supply chain issues. Daivergent annotators provide significant value to Verusen by sharing annotations and training data for new and exploratory AI tasks, which improve outcomes.

Verusen Founder and CEO Paul Noble and Daivergent Co-Founder and CEO Byran Dai met through SAP.iO Foundries, SAP’s startup innovation program. They formed a special connection as both business leaders have family members on the autism spectrum.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Daivergent and Byran, who leads an exceptional talent pool,” said Paul Noble, founder and CEO, Verusen. “Our partnership underscores the tremendous value this high potential but underutilized talent population provides and dispels the common misconception that AI takes jobs away. Daivergent trained Verusen employees are helping us solve the complex challenges the supply chain industry faces through the sophisticated use of existing data, and it’s a massive task. The result is a win-win partnership that underscores our commitment to ensuring and recognizing the value that diversity, equity, and inclusion bring to our company.”

Verusen leverages AI to simplify the supply chain’s most significant challenges, helping companies find the perfect balance of capital and risk for their materials supply, and enabling them to increase the reliability and resiliency of their operations.

“Our teams are highly skilled at generating training data for AI and Machine Learning applications. Paul and the entire Verusen team recognized the talent of our highly skilled data specialists who are uniquely adept at complex, detail-oriented labeling tasks bringing additional scale to our mission,” said Byran Dai, CEO and Co-Founder of Daivergent. “The multi-faceted benefits of matching candidates on the spectrum with highly intricate work is rewarding and boosts business and productivity. We look forward to growing the program and satisfaction of all involved by working with Verusen to help solve supply chain industry challenges.”

“We know that a diverse and inclusive ecosystem drives better innovation for our customers,” said Alexa Gorman, SVP & Head of SAP.iO Foundries & Intrapreneurship at SAP. “Paul and Byran are passionate and dedicated to building an inclusive tech ecosystem that advances employee success and customer satisfaction. We are delighted that we could help foster this critical partnership through our global ecosystem.”

To learn more about the partnership, please see the video here.

About Verusen
Verusen is a leading Supply Chain Intelligence provider focused on helping global manufacturers streamline their supply and materials management strategy. Verusen utilizes advanced data science and artificial intelligence to harmonize disparate material data across multiple enterprise systems in order to provide complex supply chains with material truth for supply and inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation that organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn.

About Daivergent
Daivergent is a technology platform that allows companies to fulfill data requests and recruit contingent talent at scale by matching them to a uniquely-suited workforce — adults with autism and neurodiversity. Founded in 2017, Daivergent is the first all-virtual job training program globally and serves as the bridge between 21st-century employers and the neurodivergent and disability communities. Visit Daivergent.com for more information.

PR Contact:
Greg Cross
PenVine for Verusen
greg@penvine.com
+1 925 413 5327


Recommended Stories

  • US GDP unexpectedly contracted at a 1.4% annualized rate in Q1

    U.S. economic activity likely decelerated to the slowest rate since mid-2020, with lingering supply chain constraints, inflation and disruptions amid Russia's war in Ukraine each weighing on growth.

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let's Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? If you're interested in early retirement, it helps to understand the unique financial planning challenges involved.

  • Not So Easy to Follow the 4% Rule in Retirement

    Bill Bengen admits to being so uncomfortable with the markets in retirement that he is violating his own rule.

  • Could Target-Date Funds Imperil Your Retirement?

    For years, target-date funds have been one of the go-to options for retirement investors. The appeal is clear; when you invest in a target date fund, you put your money in the hands of a manager who will adjust your … Continue reading → The post Could Target-Date Funds Imperil Your Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors are increasingly worried about a recession, and those fears have caused the Nasdaq Composite to slip back into bear market territory. Currently, the growth-heavy index is down just over 20% from its high, but many individual stocks have been hit much harder.

  • Pinterest reports earnings beat, PayPal earnings in line with estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Pinterest and PayPal's Q1 earnings reports.

  • Vale Unveils ‘Massive’ Buyback Program Amid Iron Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA unveiled its biggest-ever share buyback program as the Brazilian iron ore and nickel giant rewards shareholders concerned by softening Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsThe w

  • Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" must pay for gas in roubles or be cut off. Under the new Russian payment system, buyers are obliged to deposit euros or dollars into an account at Gazprombank, which has then to convert them into roubles, place the proceeds in another account owned by the foreign buyer and transfer the payment in Russian currency to Gazprom.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND DIRECTOR NOMINEE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to report its operating and unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

  • U.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy unexpectedly shrank last quarter, the first contraction since 2020, as a ballooning trade deficit and softer inventory growth belied an otherwise solid consumer and business demand picture.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to

  • EU Tells Gas Companies Not to Bend to Russia’s Demand for Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies not to bend to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles, as the continent scrambles for a united response to Moscow’s weaponization of its energy resources.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demand

  • GE union OKs deal to offset work to be transferred out of Lynn

    The deal will cut down on the amount of work that the GE Aviation plant is set to lose over the next two years, though a significant amount of work is still expected to be transferred elsewhere.

  • Why Alliance Resource Partners Surged Today

    Shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ: ARLP) jumped nearly 15% on Wednesday after the natural resources company boosted its full-year production and profit forecast. Conflict in Ukraine is driving the U.S. and many countries in Europe and other international markets to reduce their dependence on Russian energy supplies. "Since we provided initial full-year 2022 guidance for ARLP on January 31, 2022, worldwide commodity prices skyrocketed," CEO Joseph Craft said in a press release.

  • Pelosi and Schumer Discuss Legislative Moves to Cut Gasoline Prices and Tackle Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met to discuss possible legislation to reduce gasoline prices, according to a Democratic aide, as inflation poses an increasing political threat ahead of the midterm election.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgari

  • Is Alphabet's Stock a Buy Now?

    Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock price dipped 3% during after-hours trading on April 26 following the release of its first-quarter earnings report. Alphabet's stock had already declined with the broader tech sector this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds drove investors away from higher-growth stocks. Should investors ignore Alphabet's recent earnings miss and accumulate some more shares at these depressed levels?

  • Exxon declares force majeure on Russian Sakhalin-1 operations

    (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday its Russian unit Exxon Neftegas Ltd has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations due to sanctions on Russia that have made it increasingly difficult to ship crude to customers. The Sakhalin-1 project produces Sokol crude oil off the coast of Sakhalin Island in the Russian Far East, exporting about 273,000 barrels per day, mainly to South Korea, and to other destinations including Japan, Australia, Thailand and the United States. Exxon said on March 1 it would exit about $4 billion in assets and discontinue all its Russia operations, including Sakhalin 1, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Former U.S. Surgeon General talks Fauci’s pandemic comments, COVID vaccines for kids, mask mandates

    Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the potential end to the pandemic, COVID-19 application submissions, and the availability of quality masks.

  • China Cuts Coal Import Tariffs to Zero to Increase Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China will cut import tariffs for coal to zero from May to the end of March to help guarantee energy supplies, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponCurrent

  • Ford’s Earnings Took a Huge Hit From Rivian. Wall Street Is Happy Anyway.

    The auto maker reported a first-quarter profit of 38 cents a share, beating Wall Street estimates for 37 cents a share.