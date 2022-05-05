U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market size worth $ 19.3 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 9.02 % CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

An increase in advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, an increase in preference toward cloud-based supply chain management software, and the demand for enhanced supply chain visibility are driving the Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market" By Type (Solution, Services), By Application (Manufacturing, Food and Beverages), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market size was valued at USD 10.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 19.3 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.02% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=58798

Browse in-depth TOC on "Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market Overview

The primary factor driving market growth is increased advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, an increase in preference toward cloud-based supply chain management software, and the demand for enhanced supply chain visibility. Supply chain group's battle to preserve tempo with technological advances and adjustments that the virtual age brings to industries and markets. Under those circumstances, they lag in raising their employees and empowering them with the knowledge, records, and competencies they had to succeed. These days, leaders within the delivery chain, sourcing, and procurement must put together their techniques and infrastructure to include new generations and their cap potential to harness more incredible records than ever before. By using system learning, AI, and IoT to enhance delivery chain transparency, leaders in returned places of work can pressure product excellence, boost time-to-market, and widen new merchandise and services.

Companies adopting cloud-based SCM face privacy and security issues. Businesses with confidential data need to be protected to avoid data breaches and theft, as this can affect the business's reputation as a whole. A growing concern is that corporate data can be leaked on the internet and viewed by unauthorized users. These security issues related to unauthorized user data access can threaten the company's data security and competitive business position. These security and privacy-related issues raise growing concerns among businesses are the factor hampering the market growth of the Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market. The increase in advanced information and communications technology like IoT, cloud computing, 5G, blockchain, AI, 3D printing, and robotics is essential to helping the digital supply network of the future is the opportunities for market growth.

Key Developments

  • On July 2020, Infor and DBS Bank partnered to combine digital trade financing into global supply chains.

  • On December 2020, Infor partnered with MphRx and created a global solution to assist healthcare organizations in managing COVID-19 vaccine injection with real-world clinical data.

Key Players

The major players in the market are SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., Kinaxis Inc., and IBM Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

  • Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market, By Type

  • Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market, By Application

  • Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Cloud Supply Chain Management Market By Component (Solution & Services), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare & life Science, Food & Beverages), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

RFID Market By Product Type (Tags, Readers, & Software and Services), By Tag Type (Active Tags & Passive Tags), By Application (Animal Tracking/Agriculture, Commercial, Transportation, Logistics and Supply Chain, Retail, & Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Market By Application (Fleet Management, Supply Chain Planning), By End-User (Automotive, Retail), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Supply Chain Analytics Market By Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud-based), By Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), By Application (Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Automotive), By Component (Sales And Operation Planning, Manufacturing Analytics, Transportation And Logistics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 7 Supply Chain AI Companies: Harbinger of just-in-time framework

Visualize Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supply-chain-management-scm-market-size-worth--19-3-billion-globally-by-2028-at-9-02--cagr-verified-market-research-301540702.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

