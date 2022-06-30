U.S. markets close in 5 minutes

Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players IBM, Oracle, Calista & Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market by Component (Hardware (Barcode and Barcode Scanners, and RFID Tags and Readers), Software, and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The publisher forecasts the global SCM market size to grow from USD 28.9 billion in 2022 to USD 45.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during 2022-2027.

The major growth drivers for the market include increasing demand for greater efficiency and transparency in supply chain data and distribution processes. However, growing security and privacy concerns among enterprises may restrain the market growth.

Among hardware, RFID tags and readers to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The continuous monitoring ability of RFID efficiently prevents the theft of equipment. RFID has emerged as a technology that supports warehouse management systems for a simpler supply chain and improved product intelligibility. With RFID technology, important tasks that take place during the receiving and shipping processes can be automated. RFID also increases the efficiency of identification and validation activities and reduces human errors. It ensures the identification of products in an instant and improved control over items in the warehouse. RFID technology reduces costs, increases safety, and improves SCM. Hence, expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period
The adoption of SCM solutions and services among large enterprises is high due to the increase in the adoption of cloud, as well as an on-premises deployment, and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Large enterprises are increasingly investing in advanced technology solutions to increase the overall productivity and efficiency of the company. With the increase in the amount of data, large enterprises need to invest in IT infrastructure and technical expertise for automating various tasks regularly. In order to reduce CAPEX and OPEX of infrastructure, large enterprises are widely adopting cloud SCM solutions and services.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
According to the supply chain experts, the trend of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) within the logistics and supply chain industry is gaining momentum in Asia Pacific for developing economies of scale and improving digitalization through technological improvements and geographical and vertical diversification. The shift of Asia Pacific countries like China, India, and Japan towards more efficient and effective supply chain management is also one of the region's biggest drivers of SCM software and services.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Increasing Technological Developments to Boost the Adoption of Supply Chain Management Solutions
4.2 FMCG Segment and North America to Hold the Largest Market Shares in 2022
4.3 Software Component to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2022
4.4 On-Premises Segment to Hold a Larger Market Share During the Forecast Period
4.5 Large Enterprises Segment to Hold a Larger Market Share During the Forecast Period
4.6 Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Best Market for Investments in the Next Five Years

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Demand for Greater Visibility and Transparency in Supply Chain Data and Processes
5.2.1.2 High Growth in Ecommerce
5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Supply Chain Management Among Smes
5.2.1.4 Enhancing Business Continuity by Minimizing Potential Failures
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Growing Security and Privacy Concerns Among Enterprises
5.2.2.2 Inaccuracies in Data Sets
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advances in Technologies are Making Evolution to the Supply Chain Industry
5.2.3.2 Integration of Ai Capabilities with Scm Offerings
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Limited Awareness of Supply Chain Management Tools
5.2.4.2 Lack of Technical Expertise
5.2.4.3 Shortage of Supply and Demand During COVID-19
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Use Case: Accelerating Global Growth with Efficient and Cost-Effective IBM Sterling Supply Chain Business Network
5.3.2 Use Case: Oracle Blockchain Platform Cloud
5.3.3 Use Case: Blue Yonder Solution to Integrate Robotics with Warehouse Management
5.3.4 Use Case: Manhattan Supply Chain Commerce Solutions
5.4 Value Chain
5.5 Ecosystem: Supply Chain Management
5.6 Average Selling Price/Pricing Model of Supply Chain Management Players
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Internet of Things
5.7.2 Big Data
5.7.3 Blockchain
5.8 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Supply Chain Management Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Software
6.3.2 Inventory Management Software
6.4 Services

7 Supply Chain Management Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud
7.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers
7.3 On-Premises
7.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

8 Supply Chain Management Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises

9 Supply Chain Management Market Analysis by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods
9.3 Retail and Ecommerce
9.4 Healthcare
9.5 Manufacturing
9.6 Automotive
9.7 Transportation and Logistics
9.8 Other Verticals

10 Supply Chain Management Market, by Region

 Companies Mentioned

  • 4Tigo

  • Blue Yonder

  • Blujay

  • Calista

  • Coupa

  • Descartes

  • E2Open

  • Epicor

  • Freightify

  • GEP

  • IBM

  • Infor

  • Jaggaer

  • Kinaxis

  • Korber

  • Lobb

  • Logility

  • Manhattan Associates

  • Most

  • Omp

  • Oracle

  • Other Players

  • Sap

  • Tive

  • Trukky

  • Zycus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9dhu2k

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supply-chain-management-scm-market-report-2022-2027-featuring-key-players-ibm-oracle-calista--others-301578949.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

