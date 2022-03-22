U.S. markets closed

Supply Chain Management Software Market - 34% of Growth to Originate from Europe|Evolving Opportunities with Blue Yonder Group Inc. & BluJay Solutions Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Supply Chain Management Software Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The supply chain management software market is estimated to grow by USD 9.45 billion from 2020 to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. 34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for the supply chain management software market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The presence of highly advanced and improved logistics infrastructure will facilitate the supply chain management software market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Supply Chain Management Software Market by Deployment, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Supply Chain Management Software Market by Deployment, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the emergence of supply chain visibility and event management, increasing investment in warehouses by e-commerce service providers will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high initial cost and availability of open-source software will restrict the market growth. The supply chain management software market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth

Company Profiles

The supply chain management software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as entering into long-term partnership contracts with third-party service providers to provide SCM software to compete in the market The supply chain management software market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., E2open LLC, Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., and WiseTech Global Ltd.

Few companies with key offerings

  • Blue Yonder Group Inc. - The company offers supply chain management software solutions such as laminate planning, demand planning, inventory optimization, network design, sales, and operation execution, sales and operation planning, modeling, and others.

  • BluJay Solutions Inc. - The company offers supply chain management software such as a Frictionless supply chain that connects and collaborates with a broad network of supply chain partners, carriers, and customers.

  • E2open LLC - The company offers a new class of intelligent applications that connects demand to supply and planning to execution across the entire supply chain. Leaders can make the best business decisions every time using real-time information from within their operations and across the channel, supplier, and logistics partner ecosystems.

  • Epicor Software Corp. - The company offers Epicor ERP Resource Kit a software that eliminates the complexity and enhances manufacturing performance.

  • Infor Inc. - The company offers supply chain management solutions that deliver intelligent, real-time supply chain orchestration by digitalizing end-to-end supply chain processes, allowing companies to gain real-time visibility that empowers data-driven decisions and optimal delivery to customers on time.

To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the supply chain management software market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • By Deployment, the market is classified as on-premise and cloud.

  • By Application, the market is classified as SCP, procurement, WMS, and TMS.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.

To know about the market contribution of all segments - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports -

  The carbon accounting software market share is expected to increase by USD 6.38 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 25%.

  The route optimization software market share is expected to increase by USD 4.52 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.69%.

Supply Chain Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 9.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.23

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., E2open LLC, Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., and WiseTech Global Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • SCP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Procurement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • WMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • TMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • On premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Blue Yonder Group Inc.

  • BluJay Solutions Inc.

  • E2open LLC

  • Epicor Software Corp.

  • Infor Inc.

  • Manhattan Associates Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • SAP SE

  • The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

  • WiseTech Global Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supply-chain-management-software-market---34-of-growth-to-originate-from-europeevolving-opportunities-with-blue-yonder-group-inc--blujay-solutions-inc-17000-technavio-reports-301505706.html

SOURCE Technavio

