New Supply Chain Partnership for Unipart and Prenetics

·2 min read

OXFORD, England, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unipart Logistics has signed a contract with global digital health company Prenetics to deliver Covid-19 test kit fulfilment services. Unipart will assemble and pick Covid test kits including PCR, Lateral Flow and LAMP tests from a new operation at their Oxford Distribution Centre.

A Prenetics Covid test kit
A Prenetics Covid test kit

Prenetics provides preventative health solutions through point-of-care testing, including at home DNA and blood testing kits. In 2020, the company adapted and evolved into Covid-19 testing, utilising its laboratory network, scientific expertise and digital systems.

The Prenetics Covid-19 testing solution has been vital to enabling Britain to make safe steps towards a return to normal, everyday life in a number of areas including sport, air travel, cruises and TV & film production for customers including the Premier League, Heathrow Airport, the O2 Arena, the England and Wales Cricket Board and the BAFTAs.

Unipart Logistics has been chosen as Prenetics' logistics partner thanks to its experience of delivering value added services and its exceptional focus on quality, enabling it to meet the stringent compliance and temperature-control requirements of the Covid test kit supply chain.

Avi Lasarow, Prenetics CEO, said: "It was vital that we had a partner who could work at speed, who could innovate with their processes and who could deliver everything that they committed to deliver for us in a really short time period. Unipart ticked all of those boxes and actually exceeded what they promised to deliver.

The Unipart brand speaks for itself in terms of operational excellence, quality control and process delivery, but what we are seeing from Unipart is the application of digital innovation and quality control innovations, and that's what gives us confidence as a business that as we move to the next level, that we've got the right supply chain partner alongside us to support that growth.

Everybody at Prenetics is excited to work with Unipart and build best-in-class operations to serve our customers. I look forward to a successful, long-term working relationship as our business continues to grow from strength to strength."

Claire Walters, Unipart's Chief Commercial Officer, said: "Prenetics has an exciting and ambitious growth strategy. Unipart is uniquely positioned to support the Prenetics team and their growth using our passion for customer service, our unrivalled expertise in process and quality, and our flexible digital tools. We look forward to working in partnership to diversify and grow the range of services to Prenetics customers."

NOTES TO EDITORS

For more information about Unipart Logistics go to https://www.unipart.com/logistics/

For more information about Prenetics go to https://www.projectscreen.co.uk/

Media Contact: Alistair Drummond, alistair.drummond@unipart.com, tel: +44(0)-1865-383-068

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1632358/Prenetics.jpg

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1294985/Unipart_Group_Logo.jpg

Unipart Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Unipart)
Unipart Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Unipart)

