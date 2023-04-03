U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

Supply Chain Security Market to hit $4 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·5 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Major supply chain security market participants include FourKites, Inc., Testo, Signatrol, TagBox Solutions, Sensitech, Roambee, ORBCOMM, Oracle Corporation, Omega Compliance, LogTag Recorders, IBM Corporation, Emerson Electric Co. & ELPRO-BUCHS AG (Bosch).

Selbyville, Delaware, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The supply chain security market valuation is anticipated to cross USD 4 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rising adoption of omnichannel retail approaches and online shopping following the COVID-19 pandemic are key factors driving supply chain security software development. Based on the 2020 Census Bureau’s Annual Retail Trade Survey, in 2020, e-commerce sales surged by 43% or USD 244.2 billion. This trend showcases the rapid rise in requirements for real-time tracking and visibility of supply chains to prevent theft, counterfeiting, and other frauds. As a result, supply chain security frameworks will gain traction as a solution to provide end-to-end control of goods from warehouses to consumers.

Request for a sample of this research report @    https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5498

Supply chain security market from the service component segment is projected to witness over 10% CAGR till 2032, due to the role of integration and deployment services in limiting business operation inefficiencies. Since professional service providers manage all aspects of supply chain security, customers can focus on core businesses. Training and consulting services are also being designed to help organizations address risks and train on regulatory compliance and emerging vulnerabilities. The acceleration of supply chain cyber-attacks will therefore fuel the industry demand.

The supply chain security market from the healthcare segment is estimated hit USD 700 million by 2032, on account of supply chain automation and smart device penetration. Supply inventory automation can provide healthcare companies with more understanding of the budget and help them reduce waste through the elimination of over-ordering of perishable goods. The growing awareness of the role of supply chain security policy in improving patient safety, complying with regulatory guidelines, and safeguarding against cyber threats will also boost service demand for healthcare applications.


Europe supply chain security market will register more than 20% share by 2032, as a result of rapid digitalization and supply chain business expansion. Citing an instance, in November 2022, Inxeption, a B2B supply chain digitalization platform, launched its operations in Germany to increase its reach to customers in Europe. However, weak consumer demand has fueled a wave of retail store closures, especially in the UK. These factors may create roadblocks to the market expansion in the region.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/5498

Top participants operating in the supply chain security market are FourKites, Inc., Testo, Signatrol, TagBox Solutions, Sensitech, Roambee, ORBCOMM, Oracle Corporation, Omega Compliance, LogTag Recorders, IBM Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., ELPRO-BUCHS AG (Bosch), Cold Chain Technologies, and Altana AI. These companies are incorporating strategies such as new service developments and collaborations to solidify their presence in the industry.

For instance, in April 2022, Exiger introduced a supply chain risk monitoring service, Supply Chain Explorer, that integrates varied customizable data sources into calculations. This service was designed to serve customers without the need for their own data centers or run on a dedicated appliance. Initiatives such as these are meant to enable the company to reinforce its foothold in the supply chain security industry.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2   Executive Summary
2.1    Supply chain security industry 360º synopsis, 2018 - 2032
2.2    Business trends
2.2.1    Total Addressable Market (TAM)
2.3    Regional trends
2.4    Component trends
2.5    Security type trends
2.6    Organization size trends
2.7    End-use trend
Chapter 3   Supply Chain Security Market Insights
3.1    Introduction
3.2    Russia- Ukraine war impact
3.3    Industry ecosystem analysis
3.3.1    Component provider
3.3.2    Hardware provider
3.3.3    Technology provider
3.3.4    Service provider
3.3.5    Cloud-service provider
3.3.6    End-user
3.3.7    Profit margin analysis
3.3.8    Vendor matrix
3.4    Technology & innovation landscape
3.4.1    Blockchain
3.4.2    Internet of Things
3.5    Patent analysis
3.6    Key news and initiatives
3.7    Regulatory landscape
3.8    Impact forces
3.8.1    Growth drivers
3.8.1.1   Increasing incidence of supply chain disruptions
3.8.1.2   Growing adoption of cloud-based solutions
3.8.1.3   Rising integration of third party supply chain solution
3.8.1.4   Growing e-commerce and omnichannel industry operation
3.8.1.5   Increasing demand for high visibility and transparency in supply chain processes
3.8.2    Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.8.2.1   Shortage of skilled professionals
3.8.2.2   High cost of investment for SMEs
3.9    Growth potential analysis
3.10    Porter’s analysis
3.11    PESTEL analysis

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

Browse Related Reports:

Edge Security Market Size By Component (Solutions, Service), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Deployment Mode, By End-Use (IT &Telecommunications, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Government & Public Enterprises), 2023 – 2032 https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/edge-security-market

Mobile Mapping Market Size By Component (Hardware [Imaging Device, Laser Ranging & Scanning Device, Positioning Device], Software [Mapping Data Extraction, Data Processing], Service [Consulting, Integration & Maintenance, Managed]), By Application (Road & Railway Survey, GIS Data Collection, Vehicle Control & Guidance, Asset Management), By End-Use (Agriculture, BFSI, Government & Public Sector, Real Estate & Infrastructure, Retail, Telecommunication, Mining, Transportation & Logistics), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Potential, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/mobile-mapping-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


