U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,018.50
    -6.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,168.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,561.50
    -57.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,849.10
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.66
    +1.40 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.90
    +19.80 (+1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    +0.64 (+3.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.29
    -1.40 (-5.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2165
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7300
    -0.8320 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,942.61
    +1,573.94 (+7.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.49
    +49.83 (+10.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.74
    +23.51 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

Need for Supply Chain Solutions Boosts Global Freight Visibility Demand

·2 min read

The global supply chain management platform market will likely reach $32.31 billion by 2026, predicts Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- The increasing complexity of global supply chains across industries, such as unreported process delays and late deliveries, necessitates shippers to have real-time visibility into the status of their freight. Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Freight Visibility Growth Opportunities, finds that the need for real-time freight visibility gains importance among the logistics and transportation stakeholders. As a result, the global supply chain management platform market will likely reach $32.31 billion by 2026 from $18.85 billion in 2021, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%.

Blue Freight Containers
Blue Freight Containers

For further information on this analysis, please click here

"Visibility platforms have transformed how logistics stakeholders manage their inbound and outbound shipments," said Mugundhan Deenadayalan, Mobility Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Further, unique value propositions like freight cost management and trade management systems make enterprises rely on predictive and dynamic freight intelligence for optimized transportation performance and end-to-end supply chain orchestration."

Deenadayalan added: "Open collaboration among data sharing and freight visibility platforms drives the functional capabilities of the ecosystem partners to deliver advanced operational and process intelligence for enterprises. Additionally, widening partner system integrations and strategic engagement models would position visibility platforms as a single pane of glass for supply chain intelligence."

Due to prolonged resource shortages and increasing energy prices, the demand for data-powered logistics services remains high. Hence, market participants should:

  • Encourage shippers to use freight visibility platforms. They can support trading partners and vendors in gaining a credible position with financial institutions and private lending firms, reducing uncertainties in freight transportation milestones.

  • Emphasize adopting a visibility platform to drive infrastructure modernization, which can lead to the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and logistics parks.

  • Focus on leveraging their Internet of Things partners to digitize the returnable assets, facilitating end-users to strategize on asset repositioning with one-way leasing opportunities.

Global Freight Visibility Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Mobility research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Purchase from store

Global Freight Visibility Growth Opportunities

PC29

Contact:

Sol Curet

Corporate Communications

E: sol.curet@frost.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/need-for-supply-chain-solutions-boosts-global-freight-visibility-demand-301594740.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/28/c0176.html

Recommended Stories

  • Bosses are oblivious to why employees are really quitting. Here’s what they need to know

    U.S. companies have struggled to fill openings left by job-hopping employees. Is there anything managers can do to convince their workers to stay?

  • Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Teva reaches opioid settlement, Credit Suisse names new CEO, Twitter to hold shareholder vote

    Notable business headlines include pharmaceutical company Teva reaching an opioid settlement, Credit Suisse naming Ulrich Koerner as the company's new CEO, and Twitter holding a shareholder meeting to vote on the $44 billion Elon Musk merger.

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • Junior bankers beware, top analyst says: ‘If you’re an employee of Wall Street, you better have your eyes wide open’

    “If you're an employee of Wall Street, you better have your eyes wide open,” warns Mike Mayo, a bank analyst at [hotlink]Wells Fargo[/hotlink].

  • CHIPS Act: Semiconductor jobs are a 'competitiveness' and wage issue, JobsOhio CEO says

    JobsOhio CEO and President J.P. Nauseef joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain what the CHIPS Act means for the semiconductor industry and Intel's new chip factory in Ohio.

  • China-US Deal Needed Very Soon to Avoid Delistings, SEC’s Gensler Says

    (Bloomberg) -- US and China officials must reach an agreement “very soon” over access to audit work papers for Chinese companies to avoid being kicked off American stock exchanges, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights

  • Wall Street watchdog 'not willing' to send auditors to China, Hong Kong before complete audit deal

    The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Wednesday that he will not send public accounting inspectors to China or Hong Kong unless Washington and Beijing can agree on complete audit access. SEC Chair Gary Gensler, in an address before an accounting industry audience, said the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) would need to be able to bring "specificity and accountability" in audits of foreign companies listed on Wall Street. "We are not willing to have PCAOB inspectors sent to China and Hong Kong unless there is an agreement on a framework allowing the PCAOB to inspect and investigate audit firms completely," Gensler said.

  • Record US Oil Exports Set to Grow as WTI Discount Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is exporting more oil than ever before, with shipments poised to climb even higher.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the EconomyA key factor: The widening gap between Wes

  • Fresenius cuts FY outlook on higher costs at dialysis business

    In an unscheduled statement, the healthcare group said it expects group sales to grow in a low-to-mid single-digit percentage range in 2022, down from its previous forecast of a mid-single-digit percentage range. The company expects group net income to decline in a low-to-mid single-digit percentage range, it added.

  • 3M is spinning off its health care business. Here's what that could look like.

    The Maplewood-based giant is making its third-largest business segment its own public company. But will Minnesota get to keep it?

  • Google earnings show 'some magnitude of advertiser pullback,' analyst says

    RBC Capital Markets Internet Analyst Brad Erickson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Alphabet earnings, ad spending, user engagement, YouTube competing with TikTok, and the outlook for big tech.

  • Target Has a New Plan to Rival Walmart, Amazon

    This is the space where retailers like Amazon or Walmart store products for easy sorting and shipping once a customer places an order. Amazon.com recently announced plans to open over 1,000 small delivery hubs in cities and suburbs across the U.S. while Walmart has been pumping serious money into developing small distribution centers that are attached to the stores themselves. Not to be outdone, Target just announced that it plans to add three sortation centers both for store stocking and online order fulfillments.

  • How to Become a 401(k) Millionaire

    401(k) and IRA millionaires hit an all-time high record in 2021. Follow these practical steps and tips to become a 401(k) millionaire.

  • Rivian Plans to Cut 6% of Its Workforce as CEO Cites Volatile Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. is cutting about 6% of its workforce and simplifying product plans, saying the economy has made it harder for the electric-vehicle maker to raise money to build up production.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid

  • Shopify is showing 1,000 staffers the door today as CEO admits he ‘bet’ on e-commerce—and he was wrong

    CEO Tobi Lütke said his bet on e-commerce during the pandemic has not paid off, and revenue growth is slowing down.

  • Oil extends gains as risk appetite improves, U.S. inventories fall

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil rose more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, buoyed by improved risk appetite among investors as lower crude inventories and a rebound in gasoline demand in the United States supported prices. Brent crude futures for September rose $1.13, or 1.1%, to $107.75 a barrel by 0619 GMT, after gaining $2.22 on Wednesday. "Risk sentiment has recovered from recession fears due to the ongoing U.S. earnings optimism and less aggressive Fed rhetoric on rate hikes, which supported a rally in the crude market," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said, adding that a weakened U.S. dollar has also lifted commodities prices.

  • Kremlin: Nord Stream 1 turbine not arrived yet, a second has defects

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a gas turbine for Nord Stream 1, Russia's biggest gas pipeline to Europe, had not yet arrived after maintenance in Canada and that a second turbine was showing defects. The European Union has repeatedly accused Russia of resorting to energy blackmail but the Kremlin says shortfalls in supply have been caused by maintenance issues and the impact of Western sanctions.

  • Ford’s Profit Rises on Higher Sales, More Inventory

    The auto maker’s net income rose nearly 19% in the second quarter, benefiting from rebounding sales and pent-up demand from car shoppers.

  • Shopify Cuts Jobs, Joining Netflix and Apple in Slowdown: A Running List

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 Reli