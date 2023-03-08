Supply Chain Solutions Industry to Rise with Expanding Footprint of Cloud and AI - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global supply chain solutions industry size reached USD 20.42 billion in 2022 and will witness a healthy CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period 2023-2030, according to the "Supply Chain Solutions Industry Data Book, 2023 – 2030," published by Grand View Research. The rising adoption of the cloud for smart manufacturing operations and penetration of digital platforms have played a vital role in streamlining the supply chain. The advent of Industry 4.0, cloud computing, IoT connectivity, AI and analytics has enhanced the operational efficiency of products and factories. Stakeholders are likely to seek an organic approach to tap the potential to boost the agility of the supply chains.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Innovators have exhibited traction for automation, AI and analytics to overcome supply chain uncertainties, including inflation, geopolitical events, component shortages, unanticipated demand surge and climate change. State-of-the-art technologies can call forth innovations and investments. AI has become sought-after to leverage predictability and to help track and monitor performance.

The rising footprint of predictive, descriptive, and prescriptive analytics has fueled the penetration of supply chain analytics. Organizations are likely to show an inclination for analytics to boost accuracy in planning, enhance margins, minimize costs and attain a lean supply chain. Advanced analytics could be the game changer to ensure alerts arrive on time and reduce risk at less sustainability impact and little cost. The supply chain analytics market size was valued at USD 6.13 billion in 2022 and will witness around 17.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. Businesses are expected to use software products (with the help of AI) and blockchain technologies to predict and forecast events. Companies are likely to seek analytics to foster real-time decision-making, prompting stakeholders to bolster their portfolios.

Story continues

Order your copy of the Free Sample of "Supply Chain Solutions Industry Data Book - Supply Chain Analytics, Procurement as a Service and Vendor Risk Management Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030, published by Grand View Research

Vendor risk management has emerged as a promising portfolio to help enterprises monitor, assess and manage risk exposure from third-party suppliers. Notably, fintech companies have banked on virtual risk management programs to bolster outsourced services and protect sensitive data processing. Amidst a surge in cyber threats, vigilance and transparency will provide the impetus to risk managers. Firms are poised to use bespoke solutions, including cognitive technologies, to minimize time-consuming tasks and assessments. Risk management programs that can reduce costs, enhance efficiency, identify risks and augment return on equity will gain ground. The vendor risk management market size was pegged at USD 8.18 billion in 2022 and will observe a robust CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Trends to watch out for over the next few years are illustrated below:

The application of smart glasses is slated to receive an uptick to propel productivity and efficiency across the business vertical. Besides, smart sensors have come on the horizon to underscore asset efficiency, minimize operating costs and offer insights into customer behavior,

Procurement-as-a-service will be pronounced to foster business processes and use technology to automate mundane tasks. The service will help address risk management and enhance spending management.

North America will account for a significant share of the global market in the wake of growing penetration of IoT and advanced technologies across healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing and retail sectors.

Go through the table of content of Supply Chain Solutions Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Asia Pacific supply chain solutions industry share will witness an appreciable gain, partly due to the bullish penetration of solution vendors across China, Japan, Australia and India. Additionally, an exponential use of data and the cloud to track and analyze supply chain activities will strengthen the position of Asia Pacific in the global market. Stakeholders anticipate fast-moving consumer goods and SMEs to inject funds into robust supply chain solutions. The need to streamline inventory and manage the flow of materials and goods, including deliveries, orders and forecasts, will accentuate regional growth.

At a time when supply chain disruptions have had a pressing impact on the global outlook, leaders are expected to count on cloud-based digital solutions for a resilient and agile supply chain. In doing so, organic and inorganic strategies, such as technology advancements, product offerings, innovations, mergers & acquisitions and collaborations, could be noticeable. To illustrate, in November 2022, Amazon Web Services announced the launch of the AWS supply chain to foster supply chain visibility and provide actionable insights. The company expects the new cloud application to boost customer experience, reduce costs and lower supply chain risks.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supply-chain-solutions-industry-to-rise-with-expanding-footprint-of-cloud-and-ai---grand-view-research-inc-301765263.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.