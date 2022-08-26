U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

Supply chain startup FourKites, which recently laid off workers, raises $30M

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

Weeks after laying off workers, supply chain startup FourKites has raised $30 million as part of an ongoing financing round, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing indicates that FourKites hopes to close the round with $80 million in capital, a substantially smaller amount than the company's previous round, which landed at around $100 million.

FourKites didn't respond to repeated requests for comment.

FourKites, whose customers at one time included Coca-Cola, AB InBev and Walmart, tracks and helps manage freight shipments across road, rail, ocean, air and parcel. In an interview last year, CEO Matt Elenjickal told me that the idea for FourKites evolved from his time as a supply chain consultant, where he worked with enterprises that often struggled with the need for basic supply chain visibility.

FourKites is by most appearances successful, having grown its network to over 450,000 couriers and hundreds of corporate clients. But it hasn't been smooth sailing lately.

In early August, FreightWaves reported that FourKites would lay off workers and sunset Haven, its ocean shipping document management and tracking solution, by the end of this year. FourKites had acquired Haven in April 2021 to integrate the startup's document management capabilities into a new product called Dynamic Ocean. But in an internal email, Elenjickal said that Haven's software modules had proven to be "highly unprofitable"

"The real value in acquisitions comes in having one singular global platform for all providers and all data. If you don’t integrate those systems, you wind up with a bunch of siloed platforms that don’t deliver much value for the customer," Elenjickal told FreightWaves. "The real value for our customers comes from having one cohesive, user-friendly solution, so we’re very strategic about how we acquire and integrate. As is industry best practice, we sunset old acquired platforms after that integration is successful."

FourKites let go nearly 8% of its workforce as part of the aforementioned layoffs, or about 60 employees in total. Most were concentrated in platforms that FourKites had acquired over the past two years but has now built into its platform, Elenjickal told JOC.com in an interview this month, including yard management solution TrackX.

Elenjickal blamed economic factors like inflation, raising interest rates, and unpredictable energy prices. "Up until this year, it was growth at any cost," he told JOC.com. "The valuation was growth divided by the interest rate. Now it’s about the path to profitability. Not immediately, but we see this lasting 18 to 24 months, and so let’s make we’re shored up on the balance sheet."

The supply chain industry has taken a hit in recent months as the economic situation shows no signs of turning around. FourKites rivals Sendy and Project44 let go of a portion of their workforces this summer, as did well-capitalized supply chain and logistics vendors including Stord, Convoy, Slync.io, and FarEye.

It's a reversal of fortunes for a segment once seemingly immune to the macroeconomic headwinds. Just last year, funding for venture-backed supply chain management companies reached an all-time high of $11.3 billion, according to Crunchbase.

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer prepared to ‘vigorously defend’ itself against Moderna’s allegations

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss Pfizer's response to its Moderna lawsuit allegations.

  • Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID vaccine patent

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss Moderna’s decision to sue rival vaccine maker Pfizer over the delivery technology used in COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Pfizer 'surprised' by Moderna COVID-19 vaccine patent lawsuit

    Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine technology

  • Inovio agrees to pay shareholders $44M in cash and stock to settle lawsuit tied to Covid vaccine candidate

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals has agreed to settle a shareholder class action lawsuit, which alleged the Plymouth Meeting biotech company made "false and misleading" statements about the development of a Covid-19 vaccine in public disclosures. The settlement agreement, which still requires court approval, calls for Inovio (NASDAQ: INO) to pay the class $30 million in cash and another $14 million in common stock to settle all outstanding claims. A spokesman for Inovio said the company's policy is not to comment on ongoing litigation.

  • Farmers want the right to jailbreak their John Deere tractors

    In addition to plowing fields, these days John Deere tractors can drive themselves, target weeds—and serve up video games.

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy Despite Falling 83%?

    Shareholders in cloud-based communications management platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) have had it tough over the past 18 months with share prices down about 83% from highs set in February 2021. The company went public six years ago but is still burning cash, and Wall Street appears to be tired of waiting for profits. Let's take a look at why Twilio's profitability struggles are overblown, what management is trying to accomplish, and why the stock could be a great investment idea at today's price.

  • Moderna Is Suing Pfizer and BioNTech for Covid-19 Vaccine Patent Infringement. What to Know.

    In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Massachusetts, Moderna is claiming that its competitors’ Covid-19 vaccine infringes on five patents.

  • JPMorgan: Don't Withdraw More Than This Much from Your Retirement Accounts

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Attention retirees: Here are two CEFs yielding as high as 8.6% for stable income and inflation protection

    CEFs are overlooked. But they can make perfect retirement vehicles.

  • P&G proves to be a breeding ground for Cincinnati entrepreneurs

    Local entrepreneurs claim Procter & Gamble might just be the ultimate finishing school. Here’s what they learned.

  • What Bear Market? This Unstoppable Stock Is One to Hold Forever

    An American classic, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing customers since 1886. If all that doesn't convince you that it's a solid investment, here's another fun fact about Coke: Its biggest shareholder is none other than Warren Buffett, who says he'll never sell a single share. Here are five reasons why Coca-Cola has remained the undisputed leader in carbonated beverages for over 100 years.

  • California bans all new gas-powered car sales by 2035

    The state of California has approved a first-of-its-kind rule that will ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars in the future.

  • Congressional Bill: RMD Age Hikes & Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Germans are looking to firewood for energy as natural gas prices soar

    Skyrocketing prices for natural gas have Europeans scrambling for alternative energy sources.In Germany, where households face a 480 euro rise in their gas bills, people are resorting to stockpiling firewood.

  • Schwab: You Need This Much Money for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fuel Up on These Three Natural Gas Dividend Stocks

    As these catalysts are not likely to subside any time soon, natural gas prices could remain elevated at levels not seen since 2008. Here are three stocks related to natural gas exploration, production and distribution, and also pay high dividends to shareholders. ONE Gas Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded natural gas utilities in the United States.