Supply Chain Woes: 6 Items To Buy Before Prices Go Up Even More

Supply chain issues have been in full force since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Supply chains have been disrupted, from plant shutdowns to labor shortages, for several years. Now, viruses, droughts and increased demand are all piling up to raise prices on everyday items to record levels.

While you may not be able to stop these supply chain woes, you can plan ahead. Several of the items that are expected to be hit the hardest can be purchased in advance, or you can find a viable alternative. Read on to find the six things that you should buy before prices go up even more this year.

Lettuce

Salad lovers nationwide have taken a big hit to their wallets as lettuce prices have skyrocketed. Grab your favorite leafy green variety now to avoid price hikes in the near future. As explained by Global News, lettuce prices are expected to rise again soon due to shortages.

The cause? Well, lettuce prices were already high due to a virus that rocked Salinas Valley, one of the largest suppliers of the produce in the country. As reported by Vegetable Growers News, the so-called "Salad Bowl" was hit by a devastating virus. Impatiens necrotic spot virus, or INSV, knocked out vast portions of fields that supply over half of the nation's lettuce supply. The virus not only stunts the plant, it also weakens it making it more susceptible to disease.

Couple that with an unusually wet winter that caused severe flooding, and you have the perfect recipe for a lettuce disaster. Varieties of all shapes and sizes, including romaine and iceberg, are expected to remain high into the summer as farmers grapple with these issues.

Eggs

If you've ever considered buying a couple of backyard chickens, now is the time. Egg prices are anticipated to stay high throughout 2023. As discussed by Bakery & Snacks, the egg disaster was caused by several factors.

To start, an outbreak of the worst avian flu in history nearly pummeled the poultry industry. Other problems that are likely to keep the price of eggs nearly unaffordable are an increase in the cost of feed, COVID-19-related disruptions and new industry-wide regulations. If you aren't ready to build a chicken coop on your patio, you can always consider plant-based egg alternatives.

Champagne

You can blame increased demand and wicked weather in 2021 for the high price of your favorite bubbly. Champagne prices are up and expected to remain high this year. Wine drinkers are feeling the effects of a harsh climate that disrupted the harvest two years ago.

Today, a drought in California is limiting the amount of sparkling wine coming out of the area. Add to that supply issues related to bottles, corks and labels, and you can expect to pay a little more for the toast-worthy drink.

To combat the expected high prices, you can stock up on your favorite variety each time it goes on sale.

Tomato Products

Planning a spaghetti dinner? You might want to make it fettuccine alfredo instead. The drought in tomato-producing California can be blamed for the high price of the vine-ripened fruit. As noted by Riviera, farmers lost a staggering 40% of their tomato crops. The lack of supply has caused the cost of tomato-based products to climb drastically.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like there is much relief in sight for red sauce lovers. The produce wholesaler explains that the war in Ukraine and inflation are keeping costs high for the foreseeable future because of increased fertilizer and fuel prices.

Olive Oil

Current olive oil prices are jaw-dropping. Taste of Home says the high cost of the cooking essential can be attributed to "wide-scale drought conditions." Top olive oil producing countries like Italy, Spain and Greece are reporting lower-than-expected outputs. Unfortunately, a drop in supply without a matched drop in demand means a gut-wrenching increase in cost.

To lessen the pain at the checkout line, you can consider supplementing with other cooking oils, including coconut oil and peanut oil.

Flour

Drought, the war in Ukraine and inflation have all combined to make flour prices go up recently. For those who love to bake, the price hike isn't expected to drop any time soon. Tragically, some varieties of flour are going to stay high throughout next year, according to Taste of Home. They suggest buying in bulk to offset some of the cost.

Supply Chain Woes: 6 Items To Buy Before Prices Go Up Even More