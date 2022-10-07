Update on Supply of Children's Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Products

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - We share the concerns of many parents and caregivers about their inability to find pediatric/infant and children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen products, and we understand the worries associated with this. Since the start of the shortage, we have been working to take actions to ensure that parents and caregivers have what they need to take care of children.

Over the summer months, there was unprecedented demand for these products and supply had not kept pace. We are working hand-in-hand with manufacturers and suppliers to keep increasing supply to meet consumer demand and to ensure that parents and caregivers have access to these important products.

Over the last few months, Health Canada has been in direct contact with manufacturers of pediatric/infant and children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen products, provinces and territories, children's hospitals, the Canadian Pharmacists Association, the Canadian Pediatric Society, and the Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada to assess needs and avenues to expand supply, and to identify and implement shortage mitigation measures.

Minister Duclos has also personally spoken to several manufacturers, including Johnson & Johnson, Haleon and PharmaScience, to reiterate the urgent need to collaborate to find immediate solutions to this shortage so that parents and caregivers can have the medicines they need to take care of their children.

As manufacturers continue to ramp up production, with some producing products at record levels, additional supply has been made available. Additionally, companies who supply Canada have been provided pathways to import foreign products, and we are reaching out to additional suppliers. While supply is increasing, we expect that products will continue to be intermittently available in retail locations. As we work to get these medicines to all who need it, children's hospitals remain a particular area of focus for replenishment.

Story continues

Health Canada has issued a Public Advisory offering parents and caregivers advice and important safety information. You may also speak to a healthcare professional or pharmacist about your infant or child's needs as they can help you identify what products are effective and needed, as well as offer options for safe alternative.

As the health of infants and children remains our top priority, all options to solve this shortage are on the table. Health Canada will provide regular updates on the supply situation of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen products in Canada.

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/07/c4554.html