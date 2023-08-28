Supply Network (ASX:SNL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.28

The board of Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of A$0.28 on the 3rd of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.8%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Supply Network's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. At the time of the last dividend payment, Supply Network was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 112% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 35.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 73% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from A$0.075 total annually to A$0.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 22% over that duration. Supply Network has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Supply Network has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 25% per annum. Earnings per share is growing nicely, but the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends. This might be sustainable, but we wonder why Supply Network is not retaining those earnings to reinvest in growth.

Our Thoughts On Supply Network's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Supply Network that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Supply Network not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

