Supply Network (ASX:SNL) Knows How To Allocate Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Supply Network's (ASX:SNL) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Supply Network, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = AU$41m ÷ (AU$169m - AU$46m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Supply Network has an ROCE of 33%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.0% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Supply Network's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Supply Network .

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Supply Network's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 33% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 214% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

In Conclusion...

In short, we'd argue Supply Network has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 444% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

