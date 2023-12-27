Is Supply Network Limited's (ASX:SNL) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Supply Network's (ASX:SNL) stock is up by a considerable 11% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Supply Network's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Supply Network is:

35% = AU$27m ÷ AU$78m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.35 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Supply Network's Earnings Growth And 35% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Supply Network has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 8.7% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Supply Network's considerable five year net income growth of 27% was to be expected.

We then compared Supply Network's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 16% in the same 5-year period.

ASX:SNL Past Earnings Growth December 27th 2023

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Supply Network's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Supply Network Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 64% (implying that it keeps only 36% of profits) for Supply Network suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, Supply Network is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 70%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 36%.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Supply Network's performance has been quite good. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

