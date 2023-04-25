Supply shortages in Sudan are becoming 'extremely acute' - UN

GENEVA, April 25 (Reuters) - The U.N. humanitarian office said on Tuesday that supply shortages around the Sudanese capital were worsening and prices for basic goods were skyrocketing.

"After 10 days of fighting, shortages of food, water, medicines and fuel are becoming extremely acute, especially in Khartoum and surrounding areas," the OCHA said in a statement.

It also cited reports that the cost of basic goods had surged, saying prices for bottled water had doubled, and said cash was scarce and hard to access.