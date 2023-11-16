Supply store manager accused of embezzling $44,000

Nov. 15—A store manager at the Santa Fe location of a wholesale distributor company has been accused of embezzling about $44,000.

Keith Milam, 47, of Albuquerque faces a felony count of embezzlement after Johnstone Supply executives told police he stole money from the company via customer checks and cash over the course of at least several months, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Milam was fired from his position with the company in late October, the executives said.

Inconsistencies in the store's finances were noticed during a recent financial audit, the executives told a Santa Fe police investigator. They submitted video footage to police they alleged would show Milam mishandling money during customer transactions.

The Santa Fe store is one of dozens of locations across the country where the company sells HVAC and refrigerator parts, according to the website for Johnstone Supply.