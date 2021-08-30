SupplySide East Supports Health & Nutrition Industry with Return to In-Person Event Paired with Virtual Offerings on SupplySide Network 365

SupplySide East 2021

PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplySide East, the East Coast’s leading ingredients and supply-chain solutions event, hosted health and nutrition industry professionals at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ, August 24-25. The event featured enhanced safety measures to provide a comfortable and valuable experience for decision makers from leading companies to once again connect in person to find the suppliers, service providers and ingredients needed to grow and succeed.



Community members who were unable to attend in-person were provided with an opportunity to connect with SupplySide East attendees and engage in educational content through the SupplySide Network 365 virtual platform. New digital offerings included a feature allowing online participants to connect live with event attendees. Additionally, select education programming was available via live-stream including the Top Trends session. Viewers were able to participate in the live discussion, submit questions to speakers and connect with other attendees.

“More than ever, our industry is looking to utilize in-person connection to strengthen supply chains and leverage intentional discovery as well as serendipitous interactions to drive innovation,” said Jon Benninger, Vice President and Market Leader, SupplySide. “The pandemic positively affected product sales for the health and nutrition industry yet supply chain activities were stressed. As a result, there was a tremendous opportunity to gather innovative minds on driving new products and formulations, as well as tremendous need to align with key supply partners.”

The local nature of the event, including drive-in capability, allowed in-person and virtual participants to connect with leading ingredient suppliers and service providers focused on supplement, food, and beverage innovation.

“We’re glad to be back at an in-person event, connecting and interacting directly is the best way to catch-up on trends and find solutions to this challenging nutra environment,” said Jose Rocca, CEO & President, Solara Laboratories.



The event was supported by many returning sponsors including Title Sponsor KSM-66 and Gelita, which hosted a special Welcome Back Brunch. Other returning exhibitors included Sabinsa, Bioenergy Life Science, Stryka Botanics, Fine Living Pharmanaturals, AIDP, Pacific Rainbow, Indena, Soft Gel Technologies and many others.

The health and nutrition industry will gather again for SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America October 25-28, 2021, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The hybrid event will again feature ample opportunities for industry members to connect in-person in Las Vegas and online through SupplySide Network 365. Informa Markets, a global organization with over 450 brands including SupplySide, has hosted events safely and successfully since February, thanks to medically-vetted health and safety guidelines and a robust and experienced operations team who are adept at both understanding and implementing best-in-class health and safety systems.

For more information about the SupplySide shows visit supplysideshow.com and follow the latest updates on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.



SupplySide East is all about the exploration, discovery, innovation and marketing strategy around the development of finished consumer goods that drive the global business economy. The SupplySide East 2022 show will be held April 12-13,2022 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ. The SupplySide West 2021 show will be held October 25-28 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

SupplySide Network 365 (SSN365) empowers people and companies in the health and nutrition industry to Discover, Connect, Meet, Learn and Source. The SSN365 platform enables members of the Health & Nutrition community to interact in 1:1 video calls, source ingredients & services based on intelligent matchmaking, and participate in industry content & insightful virtual events.



