Get support and comfort for up to $1,200 off at the Nolah mattress Labor Day sale

If you've got big plans for Labor Day this year, you probably want to end the holiday with a relaxing snooze. For that, you'll need a new mattress that offers comfort and support for years to come. The good news is that Nolah, the makers of a Reviewed-approved sleeper, is offering early Labor Day savings on its line of top-rated mattresses right now.

Nolah Evolution Luxury Firm Queen Mattress

Save $800 on the Reviewed-approved sleeper.

$1,699 at Nolah (Save $800)

For a limited time, Nolah is hosting a Labor Day Early Access sale on its line of hybrid, all-firm and natural latex mattresses. With those mattresses, you can save up to $1,200 and receive two free pillows valued at $198 with your purchase. Consider the Nolah Evolution mattress, which is usually listed at $2,499 but can be yours for $1,699 for the queen size. If you decide to go with another sleeper, Nolah's Original in a queen size is $350 off and the Signature mattress in a queen size can be yours for a whopping $500 off.

In testing, we found the Nolah Evolution mattress to be particularly comfortable and supportive with excellent heat diffusion, motion isolation and pressure relief, plus it was one of the coolest mattresses we have ever tried. Our tester said, "After sleeping on the Nolah Evolution for 30 days, I believe it's a great hybrid mattress option for back sleepers who want a supportive and cool-sleeping mattress, which our lab tests also verify." Better still, compared to other boxed mattresses that take hours or even days to fully form, the Evolution was ready for sleeping within minutes. Read our complete Nolah Evolution mattress review here.

If your bedroom is a tighter space than others, the Nolah Signature can be a great fit. Typically listed for $1,799, you can get the 12-inch foam sleeper for $1,299 thanks to a 28% discount. While we haven't tested the Signature, Nolah says its AirFoam filling offers both "plush cushioning" and "deep support" for pressure relief. Its organic cotton cover also promises moisture-wicking material that can keep you cool overnight.

If you want sparkly savings on soft and top-rated mattresses, we recommend you move quickly before these early Labor Day deals fizzle out. Check out the sale today and update your bedroom in time for a sleepy Labor Day weekend.

