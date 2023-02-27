Support rapid recovery - Aibit will launch the Global Online Developers Conference in mid-March

Aibit Exchange

Singapore, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support rapid economic recovery and stimulate growth in the post-pandemic era, AIBIT, a new brand of cryptocurrency exchange, will launch a global online developer conference in mid-March, inviting global developers to participate in the ecological construction of Aibit platform and give back to global development partners and users. AIBIT has been popular among users since its launch and is highly appraised by the industry. AIBIT is committed to subverting the existing traditional Internet finance through blockchain technology and reshaping the existing blockchain ecology. Therefore, AIBIT is highly competitive and differentiated in terms of technology, ecology, and service.





Independent R&D Technology, with User Experience as the Mission and build the safest trading environment

In terms of technology, AIBIT used all self-developed technology, and all the underlying logic is built by its technical team. AIBIT adopts a two-factor account verification system, cloud shield detection and early warning system, hot and cold wallet, double database cross verification, risk reserve mechanism, risk early warning mechanism and large transaction risk control mechanisms.

In terms of capital security, AIBIT adopts the open framework technology and constantly adds new algorithm mechanisms according to the technical update, achieving the leading position in the performance, security and confidentiality of the whole network.

Compliance Operation to Promote the Sound Development of Digital Finance

Compliance is the trend of The Times for the digital industry. AIBIT adheres to the principle of security first and user first and is committed to promoting the sound development of the blockchain industry. AIBIT has already started to promote digital currency licenses in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia, and will actively apply for licenses in more countries and regions, build a localization team, and promote the development of global business.

Story continues

Create the Lowest Rate and the Smoothest Trading Experience in the Whole Network

AIBIT has successfully achieved the lowest rates across the network for spot trading and upcoming perpetual contracts trading through regulation and technical optimization. In terms of liquidity and market making, AIBIT platform has been introduced in 100 professional quantitative trading teams in the world to provide the platform with sufficient liquidity and good trading depth.

The Fastest Responding Team, No Fear of Missing out the Hot Projects in the Market.

As the forefront of the world's technology, the cryptocurrency market has been the fastest-changing market. AIBIT provides a guarantee basis for real-time tracking of hot projects by establishing an internal regulatory early warning system and risk reserve mechanism. At the same time, AIBIT's experienced operation team always has the fastest responding team to market hot spots to ensure that platform users will not miss any opportunities.

About the future of AIBIT

AIBIT will always adhere to the principle of safety first and user first, constantly innovate more digital financial derivatives, further improve user experience, and strengthen its ecological competitiveness! At the same time, to promote security-leading services to the world, AIBIT will launch all-dimension and diversified cooperation with KOLs, communities, media and other areas globally, absorbing more industry resources and stretching industry trading experience. AIBIT will provide users with the best trading services in the future with depth layout of all aspects! Welcome users to participate in the ecological construction of AIBIT platform!





CONTACT: Company Name: Aibit Exchange Contact: Alisa Email: alisa.wei-at-aibit-tech.com Phone:65 81555756 Address: 6 SHENTON WAY #25-10 OUE DOWNTOWN SINGAPORE (068809) Website: www.aibit.com



