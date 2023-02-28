Supporting Independent, Locally Owned Businesses Has Never Been More Important. Here, a Family-Owned Company Shares Their Views

When a person supports a local business, they enjoy the benefits that simply can't be gained by shopping at national chains.

SYDNEY, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to family-owned South Australian company, Softwoods, supporting local businesses has benefits beyond mere convenience. When consumers support local businesses, they get a better level of service, as well as helping to make the community a better place to live by supporting local employment and the economy.

From decking and pergolas to carports and everything in between, Softwoods specialises in residential outdoor building projects and the small local business has been operating for over three decades. Through connecting with their customers and providing top-quality services, Softwoods has become passionate about promoting small businesses of every industry - they share why they believe it's time for Australians to show their support for independent, local businesses.

Softwoods was founded over 30 years ago in South Australia. The family model allows them to connect on a personal level with every customer they interact with, providing them with opportunities to get to know the needs and desires of each client, which in turn produces the best possible results. The small, tight-knit team are allowed the privilege of pouring time and money into the causes that matter most to them - namely, effective home improvements and sustainability.

When it comes to decking and other outdoor building projects, the Softwoods team is able to deliver the highest quality results because they're passionate about what they do and who they do it for: their customers. Softwoods clients are always satisfied with their outdoor home improvements because they feel they can communicate their outdoor building vision with Softwoods and receive personalised advice and friendly service in return.

Softwoods explains that when consumers vote for small businesses with their dollars, it promotes an economy where locals can make their dreams come true. A thriving community of local, independently owned businesses means a higher level of care going into each customer interaction. Softwoods reminds consumers that behind every small business is a person working extremely hard to make their dreams come true - every dollar spent and order placed at that business is a show of support.

