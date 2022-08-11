U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

Supporting Local Businesses with MegaTel Merchant Services Edge

·3 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaTel is pleased to announce that their Merchant Services Edge helps small businesses keep their business running smoothly. When businesses sign up for Merchant Services Edge, they will receive a free credit card processor and free processing. When signing up with MegaTel's Merchant Services Edge, business owners will receive a free state-of-the-art credit card processor and free processing! The free terminals MegaTel offers have low processing fees on devices from credit card machines to point-of-sale terminals.

MegaTel's mission is to provide payment processing options that are fast, easy, and secure. With an understanding of the importance of local businesses having an efficient merchant services system, MegaTel's setup process is guaranteed to be quick and to the point, so that business owners can focus on growing their business, while MegaTel maintains the system and answers questions.

MegaTel believes in a comprehensive merchant services system that will benefit local businesses with the latest payment solutions. Included in the Merchant Services Edge solution are payment processing services, merchant services, and other payment services. Business owners can accept a variety of payment types through credit card processing terminals.

The benefits of well-functioning merchant services will reflect in small business owners' margins. Business owners who have the ability to help more customers with a quality payment system can expand their customer base! Payment terminals also open the possibility of creating loyalty programs for customers that will help increase the amount of local support for a small business. Efficient credit card processing and streamlined payment options will supplement the growth of local businesses — the goal that MegaTel is most passionate about.

When business owners use MegaTel's Merchant Services Edge, they gain additional advantages beyond an efficient payment terminal and credit card processing. MegaTel offers regular service and support from trained professionals, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so that businesses can avoid any issues and continue running smoothly. MegaTel Merchant Services Edge is available to business owners located in Virginia, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., Maryland, Texas, and Illinois. When business owners sign on with MegaTel's services, they will receive fast shipping of their new payment terminal.

To start seeing noticeable differences in how their business runs, local business owners can take advantage of MegaTel's competitive pricing and sign on with MegaTel Merchant Services at https://www.megatelms.com.

About MegaTel Merchant Services

MegaTel Merchant Services has 15 years of industry experience, making them qualified to help your small business meet its goals with merchant services and payment processing products. MegaTel's goal is to help businesses succeed, by providing them with all of the tools that they need to meet their goals. Learn more at https://www.megatelms.com/solutions/.

Contact Information
Name: Al Alahmadi
Email: 342321@email4pr.com
Phone Number: (877) 350-5999

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supporting-local-businesses-with-megatel-merchant-services-edge-301603984.html

SOURCE MegaTel Merchant Services

