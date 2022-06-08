U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,112.94
    -47.74 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,873.62
    -306.52 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,074.29
    -100.94 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.56
    -32.01 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.09
    +2.68 (+2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.60
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0723
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    +0.0570 (+1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2536
    -0.0056 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1220
    +1.5060 (+1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,178.55
    -25.65 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    653.62
    +1.98 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Supporting Strategies LLC Expands into Philadelphia and Coastal Connecticut Markets

·2 min read

After seeing rapid growth in 2021, Supporting Strategies' corporate office is expanding its sales team into Philadelphia and coastal Connecticut.

BOSTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting Strategies, a Boston-based company offering virtual bookkeeping and controller services, announces its expansion into the greater Philadelphia and coastal Connecticut areas.

Supporting Strategies logo
Supporting Strategies logo

Since its inception in 2004, the fully remote company has been able to firmly establish itself amongst the leaders in the outsourced financial services industry. After a year of closing an unprecedented amount of deals, the business development team acted upon an opportunity to expand into the new territory and have since made the following promotions and hires:

  • Brian Keefe: Hired as VP of Sales

  • Alexandria Bilder: Hired as Business Development Partner, Philadelphia

  • Sean Hanson: Hired as Business Development Partner, Coastal Connecticut

  • Janean Sullivan: Promoted to VP, Business Development

  • Hayden Huff: Promoted to Director of Business Development

"I'm excited to expand the Supporting Strategies footprint while leveraging 18 years of bedrock principles that support our clients today," said Brian Keefe.

Keefe and the team hope to bring on additional Business Development Partners over the next few years as the company continues to establish itself in new territories. To learn more about Supporting Strategies, its services, or to apply for a position, visit www.supportingstrategies.com.

About Supporting Strategies

With the vision of becoming the go-to resource for outsourced bookkeeping and operational support services in her Greater Boston, MA community, Leslie Jorgensen founded Supporting Strategies in 2004. Business was thriving and team expansion was needed to serve the company's growing client roster. By offering seasoned bookkeeping and accounting professionals the chance to work on a part-time basis from home, she was able to build a highly skilled, experienced, expert team — one that could meet the same exceptionally high standards for client delight that are her hallmark. One of our greatest advantages is our accomplished dedicated team of skilled accounting, bookkeeping, controller and business operations professionals. We take the time to learn each client's unique needs and goals to provide consistent, reliable service that scales as their business grows.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supporting-strategies-llc-expands-into-philadelphia-and-coastal-connecticut-markets-301564304.html

SOURCE Supporting Strategies

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax CEO: There’s ‘a large market globally for our vaccine’

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for the upcoming FDA advisory meeting vote regarding the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, stock data, and the outlook for the future of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Amazon Stock Split Is Complete. Time to Buy the Stock

    It's official: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just executed its first stock split since 1999. After years of the stock trading in the $1,000 range, it looks odd to see Amazon shares going for just around $120. Amazon stock isn't cheap because of the stock split.

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn’t help the problem, but he didn’t create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here’s how he’s not helping with high gas prices.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsOne stark result so far: F

  • SEC Chief Gensler considers new rules governing market makers, payment for order flow after GameStop drama

    SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is launching and effort to comprehensively overhaul stock market structure for the first time in nearly two decades,

  • Altria Group shares stumble after Morgan Stanley says inflation is taking away Americans’ COVID stress relief: cigarettes

    Investment bank cuts its price target for cigarette maker from $54 to $50 as inflation bites into Americans' newly rediscovered smoking habit.

  • Exclusive-Russia has no extra oil to sign deals with two Indian buyers - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia's Rosneft is holding back on signing new crude oil deals with two Indian state refiners, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it has committed sales to other customers. Indian refiners have been snapping up cheap Russian oil, shunned by western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Russia calls a "special military operation". A lack of new term supply deals with Rosneft may push Indian refiners to turn to the spot market for more expensive oil.

  • Oil trades above $120 a barrel as gasoline inventories fall, Norway faces potential strike

    Oil futures remain higher Wednesday as an unexpected fall in U.S. gasoline inventories offset a rise in crude stocks.

  • Uber’s CEO Says Company Is ‘Recession Resistant,’ Sees No Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said the company is “recession resistant” and doesn’t see a need for job cuts, even as market volatility and the prospect of a global recession loom over technology companies.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Fa

  • 4 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    A basket of these e-commerce companies could potentially -- and maybe literally -- pay dividends a decade down the road.

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • SEC Chief Takes Aim at Payment-for-Order Flow in Sweeping Plans for Stock Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s top regulator previewed a set of sweeping changes to rules underpinning the US stock market, setting up a major clash with some of the biggest names in equity trading.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities

  • Exiting Amazon retail CEO Dave Clark tapped to lead logistics startup Flexport

    Soon-to-be former Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) retail CEO Dave Clark is joining logistics startup Flexport in September. Clark, who said last week he was leaving Amazon after 23 years, posted on LinkedIn that he'll be CEO of the San Francisco-based supply chain company. "Flexport founder, Ryan Petersen, and his team have thrown themselves at this problem by brilliantly tackling the most complicated piece of the supply chain: the global cross-border movement of goods ... I firmly believe that the true potential and magnitude of Flexport’s innovations have only just started to be realized."

  • CVS subsidiary will lay off 71 South Florida employees, shut down facility

    CVS Caremark, a subsidiary of CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS), will lay off 71 people after it shuts down its Coram facility in Miramar. The terminations will begin at 12006 Miramar Parkway about two weeks from July 31 and are expected to be completed by Sept. 11, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) sent to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) by Christina Gawrysh, HR business partner director for CVS. Eliminated positions include primary nurse case managers, pharmacists, clinical support technicians, compounding pharmacy technicians, clinical service liaisons, warehouse reps, pharmacy reps, non-registered nurse clinical service liaisons, clinical nutrition liaisons, operations supervisors, a general pharmacy manager, a regional sales manager, and a medical records rep.

  • SEC trading changes will likely ‘benefit the biggest firms,’ analyst says

    JMP Securities Director of Financial Technology Research Devin Ryan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the expectations for SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s proposal on Wednesday, stock reactions, and the outlook for firms like Robinhood and Schwab.

  • Reasons Your 401(k) Is Not Enough for Retirement

    Learn the basic structure of a 401(k) and why it may not be enough to sustain you during retirement.

  • StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs, Copyright Concerns

    StockX issued a new statement against Nike’s claims of infringement and counterfeiting, adding a new layer to the NFT and copyright suit.

  • Costco Raises Prices While Target Lowers Them

    The pandemic has disrupted a variety of retail chains. Covid has created supply-chain problems, where ordered items take longer to arrive, but that's not the only problem facing retailers, including Target and Costco . When lockdowns first started, for example, toilet paper, paper towels, and a number of other items were in short supply.

  • Despite rising airfares, ‘revenge travel is alive and well’: Analyst

    Citi Research Analyst Steve Trent joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the sharp rise in airfare prices and how travel demand is still surging, along with the ongoing pilot shortage.