U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,596.75
    +28.75 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,057.00
    +204.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,104.75
    +119.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,090.40
    +15.60 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.29
    -4.67 (-4.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.10
    -37.70 (-1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    -0.72 (-2.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1117
    +0.0128 (+1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.30
    -1.51 (-7.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3146
    +0.0050 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.2190
    -0.6550 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,946.34
    +704.27 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.39
    +32.38 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.35
    +98.21 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

SupportLogic To Host The First Industry Conference Dedicated To Support Experience For Support and Customer Success Professionals

·3 min read

SX Live will include speakers from Meta, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, Workday, Zendesk and more

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportLogic, creator of the world's first continuous support experience (SX) platform, will host SX Live, the industry's first conference dedicated to support experience. The virtual event, held April 5-7, will enable customer support, success and product professionals to reimagine and improve the support experience in a post-pandemic world, while exploring the future of work for front-line support agents.

(PRNewsfoto/SupportLogic)
(PRNewsfoto/SupportLogic)

SX Live will include keynote presentations and panel discussions from thought leaders and executives, including professor Jonah Berger of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Berger is an internationally bestselling author and a recognized expert on change, influence, word of mouth, natural language processing, consumer behavior and more.

Other speakers include service and support executives from top companies such as Meta, Microsoft, Mulesoft, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, TSIA, Workday, Zendesk and more. Attendees will learn how to build a proactive, modern support experience and better align the support department with other critical functions in an enterprise.

SX Live is free to attend, and registration is open on the SX Live website.

"In the SaaS economy where customers can churn in an instant, great support is about so much more than resolving issues," said Krishna Raj Raja, founder and CEO of SupportLogic. "It's about identifying opportunities to help customers on their journey from initial product onboarding and adoption through long-term success. SX Live's lineup of industry experts and visionaries will share proven best practices for building a support experience that drives customer loyalty and increases team retention."

"Today's support organizations are under tremendous pressure to transform from many perspectives: improve the customer experience, embrace digital engagement, and continually scale operations to meet the demands of rising complexity," said John Ragsdale, Distinguished Researcher, Vice President of Technology Ecosystems at TSIA and a speaker at SX Live. "I'm thrilled to be a part of SX Live, which is bringing together support professionals and executives from across the industry to share ideas and best practices, and collectively map out what the future of support can be – for both employees and customers."

SX Live content will cover a range of important topics and themes:

  • Defining support experience - What is it, why it's important, and its key components. How does it align to revenue? How are leading companies addressing it today? What's planned for the future?

  • Aligning support experience with the rest of the organization - How it intersects with engineering, product-led growth strategies, and other customer facing teams.

  • Empowering and enabling support engineers and agents - Support has always been a function that struggles with employee turnover due to job stress and perceived lack of career progression. With the 'Great Resignation' this issue has become much worse. Learn how to improve coaching and mentoring of agents, provide more career opportunities, and maximize engagement and employee retention.

Resources

About SupportLogic
SupportLogic delivers the world's first continuous service experience (SX) platform that enables companies to understand and act on the voice of the customer in real-time to immediately improve service delivery and build healthy and profitable customer relationships. SupportLogic SX uses AI to extract and analyze customer sentiment signals from both structured and unstructured data across multiple service channels and provides recommendations and intelligent collaborative workflows. SupportLogic is helping global enterprises like Qlik, Nutanix, Databricks and Rubrik transform their support organizations and evolve from reactive to proactive service delivery. To learn more, visit supportlogic.io.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supportlogic-to-host-the-first-industry-conference-dedicated-to-support-experience-for-support-and-customer-success-professionals-301512655.html

SOURCE SupportLogic

Recommended Stories

  • Southwest Airlines brings baggage to the Supreme Court

    At issue is a decades-long dispute over the meaning of a clause in the FAA. Lawyers for the Dallas-based airline go before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to assert that its baggage loaders and supervisors can be required to undergo arbitration when they file employment complaints.

  • Social Security benefits should not be cut

    The only way to fix the problem is to raise revenues or cut benefits. Just to be absolutely clear, increasing Social Security’s Full Retirement Age is not just a question of “postponing” claiming; it is a benefit cut.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Saudis May Hike Oil Price to Record as War Reroutes Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia, the largest oil exporter, will likely boost pricing of its main crude variety to a record as the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reverberates through markets more than a month after the assault.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack Bo

  • Factbox-What happens if Russia turns off gas flows to Germany?

    Russia's demand that some buyers pay for its gas in roubles has raised concerns in Germany, which relies on Russian fuel, that the payment dispute could escalate and disrupt supplies. Russia accounted for 55% of Germany's gas imports in 2021. Although that figure fell to 40% in the first quarter of 2022, Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said Germany will not achieve full independence from Russian supplies before mid-2024.

  • UPDATE 2-Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

    Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom , which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

  • Apple Signs Big Checks to Avoid Talent Exodus to Facebook

    The iPhone maker is doing all it can to avoid an exodus of talent attracted by the metaverse, the crypto industry and competitors.

  • Rivian to hire 'dozens of local workers' at Upper Westside location

    Rivian's planned service center adds to the development boom on the Upper Westside, once known as an industrial hub.

  • Much of the Global Beverage Industry Is Controlled by Coca Cola and Pepsi

    Find out how much of the global non-alcoholic beverage industry is controlled by the two major companies, Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

  • Amazon Supposedly Asked Job Applicants to Solve This “Hanging Cable” Problem

    Amazon supposedly asks job applicants to solve this "hanging cable" problem. Here's what it looks like—and how to solve it.

  • European Gas Prices Rise as Norway Flows Dip Amid Cool Weather

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas gained as colder weather at the end of winter combined with a dip in flows from Norway. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBenchmark futures rose for a second day,

  • Huawei 'more united' in face of U.S. pressure, says repatriated CFO

    U.S. pressure on Huawei Technologies has served to strengthen the resolve of the Chinese telecoms giant, finance chief Meng Wanzhou said on Monday after its first set of results since her return from nearly three years' detention in Canada. The daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei played a central role in the company's tussle with the United States, having been detained in Canada in 2018 over alleged attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran in breach of U.S. sanctions. The United States then imposed a series of trade restrictions on the company throughout 2019 and 2020, citing national security concerns.

  • Hundreds laid off at McKesson facility as Covid vaccine demand wanes

    Hundreds of workers at a McKesson Corp. facility in Shepherdsville are being laid off due to decreased demand for Covid-19 vaccines. In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing, Elite Staffing Inc., a temporary staffing agency that staffs workers to the facility, stated that 225 employees would be impacted by the reduction. In a statement to Business First, a spokesperson for McKesson said in addition to the workforce changes due to less demand for Covid-19, it was also adjusting its working shifts.

  • Oil Retreats Sharply as Russia Signals De-Escalation

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped as Moscow said it would sharply cut military operations near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, after negotiators from Ukraine and Russia wrapped up discussions in Turkey aimed at de-escalating the war.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleWi

  • The SEC's New Proposal to Redefine 'Dealer' Could Spell Bad News for DeFi

    A new proposal by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) aims to redefine what it means to be a securities dealer – a move industry experts say could cripple the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry.

  • Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years

    Brent crude shed almost $8 per barrel on Monday morning as markets respond to the start of a lockdown in Shanghai due to a rapid rising number of COVID infections

  • D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Full-Year Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

    A week ago, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS ) came out with a strong set of...

  • Blocked Cargotec-Konecranes merger risked hiking prices, says UK competition watchdog

    The CMA said the firms 'closely compete' for business in the UK, and that customers would have few alternative suppliers after the merger.

  • $5 Billion High-Frequency Trading Suit Dismissed in Win for Exchanges

    (Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq Inc., Cboe Global Markets Inc. and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. won the dismissal of a $5 billion lawsuit alleging they gave unfair advantages to high-frequency traders.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S

  • U.S. FTC accuses Intuit of deceptively advertising free tax filing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked a court on Monday to issue an order stopping Intuit, the owner of TurboTax tax preparation software, from deceptively advertising free tax filing when it requires many people to pay. In the complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the FTC, which enforces antitrust law and laws against deceptive advertising, said it had already started an internal administrative proceeding on the matter.