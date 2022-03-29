SupportLogic To Host The First Industry Conference Dedicated To Support Experience For Support and Customer Success Professionals

SX Live will include speakers from Meta, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, Workday, Zendesk and more

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportLogic, creator of the world's first continuous support experience (SX) platform, will host SX Live, the industry's first conference dedicated to support experience. The virtual event, held April 5-7, will enable customer support, success and product professionals to reimagine and improve the support experience in a post-pandemic world, while exploring the future of work for front-line support agents.

SX Live will include keynote presentations and panel discussions from thought leaders and executives, including professor Jonah Berger of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Berger is an internationally bestselling author and a recognized expert on change, influence, word of mouth, natural language processing, consumer behavior and more.

Other speakers include service and support executives from top companies such as Meta, Microsoft, Mulesoft, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, TSIA, Workday, Zendesk and more. Attendees will learn how to build a proactive, modern support experience and better align the support department with other critical functions in an enterprise.

SX Live is free to attend, and registration is open on the SX Live website.

"In the SaaS economy where customers can churn in an instant, great support is about so much more than resolving issues," said Krishna Raj Raja, founder and CEO of SupportLogic. "It's about identifying opportunities to help customers on their journey from initial product onboarding and adoption through long-term success. SX Live's lineup of industry experts and visionaries will share proven best practices for building a support experience that drives customer loyalty and increases team retention."

"Today's support organizations are under tremendous pressure to transform from many perspectives: improve the customer experience, embrace digital engagement, and continually scale operations to meet the demands of rising complexity," said John Ragsdale, Distinguished Researcher, Vice President of Technology Ecosystems at TSIA and a speaker at SX Live. "I'm thrilled to be a part of SX Live, which is bringing together support professionals and executives from across the industry to share ideas and best practices, and collectively map out what the future of support can be – for both employees and customers."

SX Live content will cover a range of important topics and themes:

Defining support experience - What is it, why it's important, and its key components. How does it align to revenue? How are leading companies addressing it today? What's planned for the future?





Aligning support experience with the rest of the organization - How it intersects with engineering, product-led growth strategies, and other customer facing teams.





Empowering and enabling support engineers and agents - Support has always been a function that struggles with employee turnover due to job stress and perceived lack of career progression. With the 'Great Resignation' this issue has become much worse. Learn how to improve coaching and mentoring of agents, provide more career opportunities, and maximize engagement and employee retention.

About SupportLogic

SupportLogic delivers the world's first continuous service experience (SX) platform that enables companies to understand and act on the voice of the customer in real-time to immediately improve service delivery and build healthy and profitable customer relationships. SupportLogic SX uses AI to extract and analyze customer sentiment signals from both structured and unstructured data across multiple service channels and provides recommendations and intelligent collaborative workflows. SupportLogic is helping global enterprises like Qlik, Nutanix, Databricks and Rubrik transform their support organizations and evolve from reactive to proactive service delivery. To learn more, visit supportlogic.io .

