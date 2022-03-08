U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

SupportLogic Triples Revenue on Rising Customer Demand for Support Experience Solutions

·3 min read

Company Plans to Host SX Live, the First Industry Conference Focused on the Support Experience, April 5-7

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportLogic, creator of the world's first continuous support experience (SX™) platform, announced 230% year-over-year revenue growth amid rising demand. This follows the company's $50 million Series B funding round in October 2021, led by Westbridge Capital and General Catalyst.

(PRNewsfoto/SupportLogic)
(PRNewsfoto/SupportLogic)

SupportLogic's customers aim to better understand and act on the "voice of the customer" in real-time to enhance service delivery, improve employee experience and protect and grow revenue. The company's AI-based SX platform reached significant milestones in 2021, including nearly 112m customer interactions analyzed, with 8.5m sentiment signals extracted, both representing an increase of more than 200% for the year. Several SupportLogic customers have reported over 40% reduction in escalations.

In fiscal year 2022, SupportLogic tripled its customer roster as it built more new relationships with leading enterprises including Commvault, Coveo, Gainsight, Palo Alto Networks, PowerSchool and UiPath. SupportLogic also grew usage more than 170% within its installed base as customers like Cloudera, Databricks, Fivetran, Khoros, Qlik, Nuantix, Rubrik, and Snowflake are seeing significant benefits from using SupportLogic.

SupportLogic was named to CRN Magazine's 10 Hottest AI Startups of 2021 list and was named a "Hot Startup to Watch" in the 2021 Big50 Startup Report. In early 2021, the company expanded its portfolio with Agent SX, which provides an easy-to-use console that delivers more context and insights on backlog cases to improve the quality of agents' responses. Recently, SupportLogic launched its new global partner program, Partner Experience Plus (PX+), designed to accelerate platform adoption among enterprises worldwide.

"SupportLogic has grown significantly over the past year and leading B2B companies are embracing our SX platform to prevent customer escalations and to improve employee experience as well as customer experience," said Krishna Raj Raja, founder and CEO of SupportLogic. "There is a significant demand in the market to improve collaboration between support, engineering and customer success teams. Customers continue to choose us because our technology works and produces measurable real-world results."

"Today businesses are laser focused on growth…today's savvy businesses have doubled that focus more specifically on growth through customer retention and expansion, amplifying the demand (and criticality) of support strategy and the delivery of the support experience," said Liz Miller, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. "Solutions like SupportLogic enable companies to shift their thinking from reactive support to a more proactive engagement posture that improves customer and employee retention as well as elevates the overall customer experience."

SupportLogic was initially developed to augment support ticketing systems by extracting underlying customer sentiment signals from unstructured data using Natural Language Processing (NLP) and surfacing insights and predictions. This intelligence allows managers and executives to prioritize and assign cases to the right agents and preemptively prevent escalations.

In April 2022, the company will host the industry's first conference dedicated to Support Experience – SX LIVE. This three-day virtual event will bring together experts from the support and customer success fields. Pre-registration is now open on the SX Live website.

Resources

About SupportLogic

SupportLogic delivers the world's first continuous support experience (SX) platform that enables companies to understand and act on the voice of the customer in real-time to immediately improve service delivery, employee experience and build healthy and profitable customer relationships. SupportLogic SX uses AI to extract and analyze customer sentiment signals from both structured and unstructured data across multiple service channels and provides recommendations and intelligent collaborative workflows. SupportLogic is helping global enterprises like Qlik, Nutanix, Databricks and Rubrik transform their support organizations and evolve from reactive to proactive service delivery. To learn more, visit supportlogic.io.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supportlogic-triples-revenue-on-rising-customer-demand-for-support-experience-solutions-301497528.html

SOURCE SupportLogic

