SupportNinja's Brand Refresh Celebrates International Expansion & Business Evolution

SupportNinja's refreshed brand and website is a culmination of its recent growth, including acquisition of Bolton Remote, expansion into Europe, expanded services offerings, and 3X growth in three years

DALLAS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportNinja, an award-winning, Dallas-headquartered business process outsourcing company, has announced the unveiling of its newly-refreshed brand. The vibrant brand refresh captures the dynamism of its people and the evolution of SupportNinja's offering to the marketplace, following the expansion of its service offerings, steady organic growth, acquisition of Bolton Remote and geographic expansion into Europe. The refreshed brand maintains the SupportNinja name, but relaunches with a fresh look, feel and sound, encapsulating the transformation that the business has undergone over the past eight years.

SupportNinja

SupportNinja Chief Marketing Officer, Claire Fujas, showcased the new brand to an energetic crowd of nearly 2,000 employees in the Philippines.

"Our new brand is a celebration of the passionate, dynamic people at the heart and soul of this company. We dedicate this to each and every one of you," said Fujas. "I couldn't be more proud to usher in a new chapter for SupportNinja alongside so many talented teammates who made this possible. This is only the beginning."

SupportNinja CEO, Connor Tomkies, also spoke at the spirited, commemorative event in Clark, near one of the company's three major sites in the Philippines:

"We are a company of passionate problem solvers. We are driven by creating exceptional customer experiences for our clients' customers. Over the past eight years, we've evolved from an ambitious startup in Austin, to a fast-growing, global outsourcing provider spanning multiple geographies, time zones and languages. We've secured investments, acquired Bolton Remote, and innovated our services and the ways in which our clients can enjoy these services."

"As a newly-merged organization that has undergone significant growth, the time is ripe for a brand refresh – one that captures the essence of our core values, and the future course of SupportNinja. It is incredibly gratifying to see the hard work of our marketing team come to life, and I am excited about the new ways in which we will bring added value to our clients and will enrich the employee experience," said Tomkies.

Story continues

Business evolution

In 2022, SupportNinja acquired Bolton Remote, a specialist provider of customer success, technical support and product operations solutions. This acquisition extended the company's geographic footprint to EMEA via Ireland, as well as growing SupportNinja's already established operations in the U.S. and the Philippines. It also provided additional language capabilities and time zone flexibility, as well as the ability to offer "talent as a service" through highly customizable client solutions. That same year, SupportNinja expanded its operations to Romania, further extending the company's 24/7 customer experience footprint and enabling even more multilingual capabilities.

In a departure from the traditional BPO model, SupportNinja now offers clients the option to either handpick and manage their outsourced team themselves, or let SupportNinja handle everything, from talent sourcing to team management. These options cater to the diverse outsourcing needs of businesses today and enable more flexibility for clients to curate and select the level of hands-on or hands-off management desired for their CX teams.

A new look and feel

While the name SupportNinja remains the same, a nod to its roots in customer support, the company now has a new logo that features both a symbol and a custom logotype. The symbol, built from the letters "S" and "N," is crafted to communicate key concepts valued by SupportNinja and clients alike. The mark is fluid and dynamic in its off-kilter symmetry, portraying partnership and exchange, movement and an ability to pivot, all grounded in balance. The new color palette is warm and energized, while the new typefaces achieve a striking balance of warmth and virtuosity. All this aptly captures SupportNinja's dedication to the people and communities it serves.

Beyond this, the tagline "A Better Way To Outsource" has evolved to "A Better Way To Grow," alluding to the company's unique ability to help companies grow by connecting them with a wider world of talent. This ability to serve as an extension of internal teams helps clients to free up resources, extend capacity and accelerate growth - while remaining flexible enough to adapt to changing business needs.

SupportNinja has experienced more than 250% growth over the past three years, largely due to growing market demands and the provision of adaptable solutions to meet these demands. Now with a fresh new brand and refined positioning, SupportNinja is poised for even more rapid growth in the months and years to come.

Visit the new SupportNinja website at www.supportninja.com

About SupportNinja:

SupportNinja was founded in 2015 to help ambitious companies solve for scale. By connecting companies with a wider world of talent, it is able to help them free up resources, extend capacity, and accelerate growth. With a hyper focus on providing employees, clients and client customers with the best possible experience, SupportNinja stands out as a dynamic, people-focused organization that is providing the world with "a better way to grow". Get the latest updates at http://www.supportninja.com and the SupportNinja LinkedIn page.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

chris@tofallipr.com

914-834-4334

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/supportninjas-brand-refresh-celebrates-international-expansion--business-evolution-301784985.html

SOURCE SupportNinja