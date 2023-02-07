U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

SupraFin Launches Institutional Quality Crypto Risk Scores/Ratings

·3 min read

DOVER, Del., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SupraFin USA, Inc. has announced that it has released its institutional grade crypto risk scores/ratings to help organizations that deal with cryptocurrencies assess the riskiness of cryptocurrencies.

SupraFin USA, Inc.
SupraFin USA, Inc.

"We have been involved in the crypto industry since 2018, and since then, we have developed crypto risk scores/ratings that we use in our crypto risk models to recommend crypto baskets through the SupraFin wealthtech platform. Terra (Luna/UST) and FTT were among the cryptocurrencies for which we had previously created risk scores. We now have case studies on the SupraFin website that explain how one could have predicted their collapses by analyzing their token designs and their relationship to their ecosystems (part of the technology risk category in our risk scores). The Terra (Luna/UST) and FTX/FTT events highlighted the need for unbiased crypto information. With SupraFin's crypto risk scores, organizations can better assess the relative strengths and weaknesses of the cryptocurrencies they consider for investments, payments, customer protection, compliance, and country financial stability surveillance," says Laurent Nguyen-Ngoc, Chief Quant Officer at SupraFin USA, Inc.

"For the crypto industry to improve, we need objective crypto investment/risk intelligence solutions. There is a huge gap in the market, and this is where SupraFin comes in. We launched SupraFin's crypto risk scores to provide additional crypto intelligence to ETP creators, funds, risk management groups, asset management companies, payment companies, and regulators involved in the crypto industry," says Liliana Reasor, President at SupraFin USA, Inc.

SupraFin's Crypto Risk Scores

SupraFin's crypto risk scores are comprehensive as they incorporate all the risks related to cryptocurrencies, not just market risk.

SupraFin offers crypto risk scores for a selected list of cryptocurrencies. SupraFin can also create customized risk scores for a client's universe of cryptocurrencies.

SupraFin's crypto risk scores assign a score from 0 to 100 to cryptocurrencies. A score of 0 is given to the worst cryptocurrencies and 100 to the best cryptocurrencies. SupraFin risk score framework assesses cryptocurrencies based on their type (e.g., exchange, stablecoin, defi, and utility) and is based on five main risk categories: adoption, assets, market, sustainability, and technology. The technology category has many subcategories, which depend on the type of cryptocurrency.

SupraFin assigns an overall risk score and risk scores for the categories and subcategories. Click here to get an overview of SupraFin's crypto risk scores and a free API key to access SupraFin's risk scores.

On February 1st, 2023, SupraFin hosted a private event at Crypto Club Global's Blacks Club in Soho, London, to announce the launch of SupraFin's crypto risk scores. SupraFin's team, advisory board, and other finance and fintech/crypto professionals attended the event.

About SupraFin USA, Inc.

SupraFin USA, Inc. (https://suprafin.io/) is a leading crypto investment/risk intelligence solutions provider founded by professionals with more than 20 years of experience in cryptocurrencies, risk models, complex investment products, portfolio management, trading, and quantitative analysis from tier-one financial institutions such as JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, and Moody's Analytics, among others.

Media Contact:
Liliana Reasor
+1 424-454-8529
353240@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suprafin-launches-institutional-quality-crypto-risk-scoresratings-301739547.html

SOURCE SupraFin USA, Inc.

